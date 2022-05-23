PSG set to make €45 million bid to sign Manchester United target - Reports 

Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) are reportedly set to make a €45 million bid to sign reported Manchester United target Hugo Ekitke this summer.

The Stade de Reims striker is one of Europe's top emerging talents after a breakout season for the Ligue 1 side. The 19-year-old scored ten goals in 24 league games, which has seen a host of European clubs chasing his signature.

According to FootMercato, Bayern Munich, Borussia Dortmund, Manchester United, Newcastle United and Inter Milan are interested, but PSG's interest is becoming concrete.

Ekitike was on the verge of joining Newcastle last winter but a move never materialised, leaving the door open for the Parisians to make their move. Incoming PSG director Luis Campos is reportedly working on the deal, with a fee of €45 million being touted for the young French forward.

Adam Maina ™ @AdamMaina_



PSG are preparing a €45 million bid for the striker in a deal that is being led by incoming sporting director Luis Campos.



(Source: 19-year-old Hugo Ekitike (Reims) has 10 goals and 3 assists in 14 appearances.PSG are preparing a €45 million bid for the striker in a deal that is being led by incoming sporting director Luis Campos.(Source: @Santi_J_FM 19-year-old Hugo Ekitike (Reims) has 10 goals and 3 assists in 14 appearances.💰 PSG are preparing a €45 million bid for the striker in a deal that is being led by incoming sporting director Luis Campos.(Source: @Santi_J_FM) https://t.co/oB2TZJyzij

The new project at the Parc des Princes will see the Ligue 1 champions target younger players. That will be a departure from their strategy of signing established stars, as has been the case over the years, which has attracted criticism.

Meanwhile, United's interest in Ekitike stems from their lack of strikers to complement star man Cristiano Ronaldo next season. The Portuguese star, 37, has been in remarkable goalscoring form this season, top-scoring with 24 goals across competitions.

Edinson Cavani has left Old Trafford with his contract expiring, leaving Ronaldo as United;s only recognised centre-forward.

PSG to usurp Manchester United for Huge Ekitike?

Neymar (left) and Lionel Messi may have new competition in attack.

Erik ten Hag held his first press conference as Manchester United manager on Monday, May 23, where he outlined the club's plans.

There are many anticipated arrivals and departures from Old Trafford in the coming weeks, and one name that has been reported is Huge Ekitike. He fits the profile of striker that former interim manager Ralf Rangnick mentioned as required for the Red Devils.

The German stated on numerous occasions the need for United to sign a young striker rather than a quick-fix solution.

Sky Sports News @SkySportsNews 🎙️ "The plan is HUGE."



Erik Ten Hag says he has a good feeling with the people he has around him at Manchester United and is ready to put his plan into action. 🎙️ "The plan is HUGE." Erik Ten Hag says he has a good feeling with the people he has around him at Manchester United and is ready to put his plan into action. https://t.co/JFQaOcO4Ft

However, PSG appear a more enticing proposition than United, given their league standing and their qualification for next season's UEFA Champions League.

The Parc des Princes giants won Ligue 1 and are heading into next season eyeing a first-ever Champions League success. Meanwhile, United faltered this season, exiting all cup competitions and failing to finish in the top four.

The Red Devils will be playing Europa League football next campaign and will do so following a huge overhaul under Ten Hag.

Edited by Bhargav