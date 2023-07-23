PSG in talks with PL club over potential transfer of star linked with move to European giants - Reports

According to Matteo Moretto of Relevo, Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) have been in discussions with Harry Kane over a summer move. The Englishman has been heavily linked with a move to Bayern Munich, too.

Kane, 29, has been one of the finest strikers in English football in recent years. He has scored 280 goals and provided 64 assists in 435 games across competitions for Tottenham Hotpur and is their all-time leading scorer.

Kane, though, will see his Spurs contract expire in 2024 but might not renew it. Spurs could be forced to sell the player this summer than risk him losing for free a year later. The striker has been heavily linked with a move to Bayern Munich recently, but PSG's interest could change the situation.

The Parisians are looking to bolster their attack after the legendary Lionel Messi joined Inter Miami on a free transfer. Superstar and record scorer Kylian Mbappe has also been excluded from the team's pre-season tour to Japan. He's expected to be sold in the summer after declining to extend his stay beyond 2024.

Hence, new manager Luis Enrique needs a new talisman in attack, and Harry Kane could be the perfect player to serve that purpose.

Jamie O'Hara warns Harry Kane about joining PSG

While Harry Kane has been magnificent for Tottenham, he's yet to win a trophy for club and country. That could change with a move to the Parisians, as the Ligue 1 title is almost a guarantee.

Former player Jamie O'Hara, though, doesn't want Kane joining the Parisians, as he reckons it would be a step down in terms of the level of competition. Speaking about the potential move, he told Grosvenor Casino:

“Why on earth would he go to PSG? He’s not going to want to go and play in a farmers’ league. Everyone has left. Neymar wants out. Lionel Messi has left. Kylian Mbappe is pulling his hair out and wants to go to Real Madrid.”

Kane is a top striker and could become a valuable addition to any club. His future is a hot topic at the moment, and it remains to be seen where the Spurs and England top scorer plays next season.