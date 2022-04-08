PSG on trail of on-loan Juventus forward - Reports

PSG are reportedly considering a move for Everton loanee Moise Kean this summer. The Italian striker is currently on loan at Juventus, where he has failed to live up to expectations.

According to Tuttosport, Kean joined the Bianconeri on a two-year loan deal from Everton last summer with an obligation to buy for €28 million. However, the Italian giants could terminate his contract after growing frustrated with his inconsistency.

Kean made his senior debut for the Bianconeri during the 2016-17 campaign. He enjoyed a breakout season two years later, scoring six goals in 13 league appearances.

In a shock turn of events, Juventus sold Kean to Everton for €27.5 million that summer. He endured a dismal debut campaign with the Toffees, scoring just two goals in 33 appearances across competitions.

The striker was sent out on loan to PSG last campaign. He resurrected his career there, scoring 17 goals in 41 appearances.

The Bianconeri signed him on a two-year loan deal with an obligation to buy from Everton last summer. Kean has scored just five goals in 33 appearances for them, though. The club are therefore eager to terminate his contract but must reach an agreement with Everton.

PSG are reportedly monitoring Kean's situation and could sign him if he returns to Everton, considering his impressive exploits in Paris.

Kean's agent Mino Raoila could attempt to convince Juventus and Everton for the termination of his contract and engineer his move to PSG. The Raoila enjoys a close relationship with PSG's sporting director Leonardo.

Mauricio Pochettino's side are also keen for a replacement for Mauro Icardi. The former Inter Milan striker has scored just five goals in 29 appearances this season.

Juventus could sign PSG's Mauro Icardi as Moise Kean replacement

Juventus could be short of attacking options this summer.

They could part ways with Kean and are bracing for the departure of Paulo Dybala, whose contract expires this summer.

The Bianconeri could sign PSG striker Mauro Icardi. According to The Sun, the Argentina forward was close to joining the Italian giants on loan for the remainder of the season in January, but a deal failed to materialise.

Transfer News Live @DeadlineDayLive Juventus are in talks with PSG over the signing of Mauro Icardi.



The Italian club want the striker on an initial loan but PSG want a permanent deal. Discussions continue.



(Source: L'Equipe) Juventus are in talks with PSG over the signing of Mauro Icardi.The Italian club want the striker on an initial loan but PSG want a permanent deal. Discussions continue.(Source: L'Equipe) 🚨 Juventus are in talks with PSG over the signing of Mauro Icardi.The Italian club want the striker on an initial loan but PSG want a permanent deal. Discussions continue.(Source: L'Equipe) https://t.co/oc6Hv3TRBI

The 29-year-old was widely considered one of the best strikers in Europe during his time with Inter Milan, for whom he scored 124 goals in 214 appearances. Icardi has scored just 38 goals in 91 games for PSG and could be keen to return to Italy this summer.

