PSG want to replace Marco Verratti with Premier League superstar: Reports

According to El Nacional, Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) are keen on replacing Italian midfielder Marco Verratti with Manchester City superstar Bernardo Silva.

Verratti has been a stalwart for the Parisians in the midfield for more than a decade. He joined the club in 2012 from Pescara and has made 416 appearances across competitions, scoring 11 goals and providing 61 assists.

The midfielder, though, has attracted the interest of several top European clubs with Atletico Madrid understood to be one of the 30-year-old's main admirers. The Parisians, though, want around €70 million for Verratti.

PSG have set their sights on Bernardo Silva as one they want to invest in if Verratti leaves. The Manchester City superstar has long been in the Parisians' radar. Luis Enrique, the new coach of the Ligue 1 side, is understood to be a massive admirer of the Portugal international.

Silva has been phenomenal for the Cityzens since arriving from AS Monaco in 2017. He has made 306 appearances across competitions, scoring 55 goals and providing 59 assists.

Silva was a key player for the Cityzens as they won the European treble last season. He scored seven goals and provided eight assists in 55 games across competitions. The nimble-footed Portuguese is one of the finest creative players across Europe and has attracted the interest of top clubs, including Barcelona.

The Parisians' interest, though, could be a big blow to the Blaugrana's aspirations of adding Silva to their ranks.

What Bernardo Silva said about PSG links?

Five-time Premier League winner Bernardo Silva has long been on PSG's radar as the Parisians are keen on reinforcing their creative unit after Lionel Messi's' departure, with the Argentine joined MLS club Inter Miami on a free transfer.

Silva was quizzed about his PSG links during the recent international break as Portugal played Bosnia & Herzegovina and Iceland in the Euro 2024 qualifiers. He replied (via Record Portugal):

"I don't shy away from questions. I still don't know my future. Even if I did, this wouldn't be the space to talk about it. It doesn't mess with me. I've been at this for almost three years. I'm already quite used to it, and I'm very focused."

Any club, including the Parisians, would like to have Silva in their ranks due to the player's immense quality.