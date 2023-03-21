PSG willing to offer €100 million to replace Neymar with 22-year-old forward - Reports

According to Le10Sports, Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) are willing to offer €100 million to sign Kvicha Kvaratskhelia from Napoli as Neymar's replacement. Kvaratskhelia has emerged as one of the top talents in Europe with his performances for the Serie A leaders this season.

The Georgian has amassed 14 goals and 16 assists in 30 games across competitions for Luciano Spaletti's team. The 22-year-old has attracted the attention of big clubs with his performances.

Neymar's future, meanwhile, is uncertain. The Brazilian is ruled out of the season due to injury. He scored 18 goals and provided 17 assists in 29 games before getting injured.

He joined PSG in 2017 for a world record fee of €222 million. The former Barcelona star has scored 118 goals and provided 77 assists for the Parisians. The Brazilian might be on his way out in the summer. Kvaratskhelia, given his form, could be a worthy replacement for the No. 10.

Michel Platini says Lionel Messi, Neymar and Kylian Mbappe can play together for PSG

PSG have one of the best attacking trios in the game. However, there are complaints that the Parisians have to compromise their defensive work rate when all three are together on the pitch.

Michel Platini, though, dismissed the notion. The legendary Frenchman believes the three superstars can certainly play together, saying (via GOAL):

“Of course Messi, Neymar and Mbappe can play together. I would prefer there to be one in Paris, one in Marseille and the other in Lyon. Like it was with Ronaldo-Messi, and it's a fight, but they are all in the same club. They are exceptional; they play well.

"It's wonderful to see Paris Saint-Germain play. After you play a European Cup match, you play against Real, which is a very, very big game in Europe, and it goes badly, you play Bayern, which is a very, very big game in Europe and it goes badly - that's how it is, that's football. Even in Barcelona, Neymar and Messi did not won the European Cup every year.”

With the Brazilian ruled out for the rest of the season and given his uncertain future, fans might already have seen the last of the trio.

