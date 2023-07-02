Real Madrid believe Saudi clubs about to make big offer for 28-year-old star - Reports

According to Diario AS, Real Madrid are anticipating big money offers from Saudi clubs for Ferland Mendy. While the Frenchman has been a key player for Los Blancos since his 2019 arrival, he's not considered untouchable.

With Fran Garcia's arrival, Mendy could find himself further sliding down the pecking order. Apart from Garcia, the likes of Antonio Rudiger, David Alaba and Nacho Fernandez can also play as a left-back.

Mendy is contracted till 2025. His season was plagued by injuries last term, limiting him to only 28 appearances across competitions. Manager Carlo Ancelotti said about the player's future:

“I want him to stay; he has shown a high-level defensive solidity, and now that he is recovered, he will be important again because he is.”

El Nacional has reported that Newcastle United recently had a bid rejected by Real Madrid for Mendy. The 28-year-old has made 133 appearances for Madrid, scoring five goals and providing 10 assists.

The report from AS states that Mendy has a release clause of €250 million. He could be sold if a suitable offer arrives.

Brazil remain interested in Real Madrid manager Carlo Ancelotti

Real Madrid manager Carlo Ancelotti is a man in demand. Brazil are on the hunt for a new manager after Tite was sacked following the Selecaos' 2022 FIFA World Cup quarterfinal exit.

Ramon Menezes is in charge of the team on an interim basis. Los Blancos want Ancelotti to take over next. The Italian, though, wants to see out his contract with the Spanish club, which expires in 2024.

CBF President Ednaldo Rodrigues recently said (via Indian Express):

“In that case (waiting until 2024), it will not be a decision that I make by my own, I have to listen and discuss with our board and with the players, because they need to be heard. The decision has to be in sync with what the players think. So it’s something we will have to discuss in the future."

Rodriguez added:

“But we have a clear objective (hiring Ancelotti), and we are going after this objective. I will stay in Spain until June 18, and we have a couple of meetings aligned. I can’t say publicly that it’s with Ancelotti himself, but we hope to go back to Brazil with a more clear message regarding him.”

Ancelotti is in his second stint as the Real Madrid manager. He has also managed the likes of AC Milan, Bayern Munich, Chelsea and PSG.

