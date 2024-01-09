Real Madrid identify 20-year-old attacker as Kylian Mbappe alternative: Reports

Real Madrid have reportedly lined up Bayern Munich attacker Jamal Musiala as a Kylian Mbappe alternative.

Los Blancos have long been in the PSG striker's pursuit, with Mbappe in the final six months of his deal and having told his current club of his unwillingness to sign a new one.

The 25-year-old is free to sign a pre-contract with a foreign club ahead of a summer move on a free transfer, but there have been conflicting reports about Mbappe's next destination.

Foot Mercato (via the Hard Tackle) reported that the striker has agreed to move to Los Blancos in the summer. But RMC Sport (via GOAL) refuted those reports, with his entourage saying that no decision has been made for the player's future.

With Los Blancos in need of a new No. 9 following the departure of Karim Benzema last summer, Mbappe's apparent uncertainty adds intrigue to their pursuit of their Frenchman. As such, Fichajes.net (via The Hard Tackle) has reported that the 20-year-old Musiala has emerged as an alternative option this summer.

Musiala has become a key first-team player for Bayern since his first-team debut in 2020, bagging 36 goals and 26 assists in 143 games across competitions. That includes five goals and three assists in 18 outings across competitions this term.

How has Real Madrid-target Kylian Mbappe fared this season?

Real Madrid-target Kylian Mbappe is in the midst of another strong season with the Parisians. In 24 games across competitions, the 2018 FIFA World Cup winner has racked up 25 goals and three assists.

That includes 18 goals and two assists in 16 games in Ligue 1, where Luis Enrique's side are atop the standings after 17 games, five ahead of second-placed Nice (35).

The Parisians are also through to the UEFA Champions League knockouts as group runner-ups, behind Borussia Dortmund, with Mbappe contributing three goals in six games.

Mbappe's four other goals have come in the Coupe de France (3) and Trophee des Champions, which the Parisians won. They lost in the Round of 32 in the Coupe de France.