Real Madrid identify Bayern Munich target as preferred goalkeeper to fill in for Thibaut Courtois: Reports

According to Diario AS, Real Madrid have identified Bayer Munich target Yassine Bono to fill in for their regular No. 1 Thibaut Courtois. The Belgian custodian suffered an ACL injury in training and will be out for a while.

MARCA has reported that Los Blancos are looking to bring in David de Gea, who is a free agent after his Manchester United exit. However, another report from Diario AS suggests that Bono is also on Los Blancos' shortlist.

Bono plays for Sevilla. The Andalusian club are cash-strapped at the moment and could be forced to sell their biggest stars. Bono has made 140 appearances for Sevilla, keeping 58 clean sheets, across competitions.

Bono is also on Bayern's shortlist to replace Manuel Neuer, as reports suggest that the German is struggling to kick properly after undergoing surgery due to a leg break last year. As a result, his return to action could be delayed till 2024.

Courtois, meanwhile, has been Los Blancos' main man between the sticks since joining the Madrid giants in 2018. Hence, the Belgian missing a considerable part of the season could jeopardise Madrid's season.

Real Madrid released a medical report on the Belgian (via the club's website):

"Following tests carried out on Thibaut Courtois, the player has been diagnosed with a torn anterior cruciate ligament in his left knee. The player will undergo surgery in the coming days."

Real Madrid goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois released a social media statement

Thibaut Courtois is one of the best goalkeepers in world football. Since his move to Real Madrid from Chelsea in 2018, he has made 230 appearances across competitions, keeping 91 clean sheets and winning multiple titles.

The 31-year-old made 49 appearances across competitions last season, keeping 17 clean sheets. After getting injured, Courtois released a social media statement, writing on Instagram:

"You never expect to go through something like this but, now it's time to accept it and do everything to overcome it and come back even stronger."

He added:

"Thank you all for the energy, love and encouragement, I assure you it motivates me to recover as soon as possible."

Considering Thibaut Courtois' importance to the team, Real Madrid will need to find a worthy replacement in the coming days. While they have Andriy Lunin, the Ukrainian has barely featured for the club and is expected to leave in the summer.