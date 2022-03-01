Real Madrid interested in signing 19-year-old Bayern Munich target - Reports

Real Madrid are reportedly set to join Bayern Munich in the race to sign Ryan Gravenberch. The 19-year-old has evolved into one of the biggest prospects in Dutch football since making his debut for Ajax in 2018-19.

According to Fichajes.net, Real Madrid president Florentino Perez has been monitoring the performances of Gravenberch. Perez is keen to sign long-term replacements for Casemiro, Luka Modric and Toni Kroos.

Kroos' contract with Madrid is set to expire in the summer of 2023. The 32-year-old has had an incredible stint with the Spanish club, but is unlikely to be offered an extension.

Modric's contract, meanwhile, is set to expire this summer. The 36-year-old has, continued to produce the goods regularly, despite his age. The Croatian is reportedly close to agreeing a one-year contract extension. However, with Modric being in the twilight of his career, he is unlikely to stay at the club beyond 2023.

Federico Valverde and Eduardo Camavinga, considered ideal replacements for Kroos and Modric, are already at Los Blancos. The duo are already key players for the club. Madrid are yet to sign a long-term replacement for defensive midfielder Casemiro, though, who recently turned 30, which explains their interest in Gravenberch.

Infinite Madrid @InfiniteMadrid To reinforce their midfield, Real Madrid are interested in Aurélien Tchouaméni, Ryan Gravenberch, and Florian Wirtz. To reinforce their midfield, Real Madrid are interested in Aurélien Tchouaméni, Ryan Gravenberch, and Florian Wirtz. @RMadridistaReal ℹ️ To reinforce their midfield, Real Madrid are interested in Aurélien Tchouaméni, Ryan Gravenberch, and Florian Wirtz. @RMadridistaReal https://t.co/juHr3p3JCV

The teenager became a first-team regular for Ajax at only 18. He has made nearly 100 appearances for the club across competitions, bagging ten goals and 11 assists. He has already won two Eredivisie and Dutch Cups with Ajax.

This season, he has scored once and provided four assists, propelling Ajax to the top of the Eredivise table and into the Round of 16 of the UEFA Champions League.

His contract with Ajax will expire next summer. However, reports suggest Gravenberch has no intention of extending his deal. Ajax could, therefore, be open to selling the player this summer rather than risk losing him for free next year. According to De Telegraaf, Ajax has set Gravenberch's price tag at €35 million.

Real Madrid could face stiff competition from Bayern Munich and Juventus for Ryan Gravenberch

SL Benfica vs AFC Ajax: Round of 16 Leg One - UEFA Champions League

Bayern Munich and Juventus are also believed to be monitoring Real Madrid target Ryan Gravenberch.

French midfielder Corentin Tolisso's contract with Bayern is set to expire at the end of the season. The 27-year-old is widely expected to leave as a free agent this summer. Bayern could, therefore, attempt to sign Gravenberch as a replacement for Tolisso.

𝐀𝐅𝐂 𝐀𝐉𝐀𝐗 💎 @TheEuropeanLad - A day after the meeting between Raiola & Laporta/Cruyff to talk about Mazraoui & Haaland, Bayern Munich representatives also arrived at Raiola's office to discuss the likely transfer of Ryan Gravenberch to Bayern Munich. The player wants to join them. [via - A day after the meeting between Raiola & Laporta/Cruyff to talk about Mazraoui & Haaland, Bayern Munich representatives also arrived at Raiola's office to discuss the likely transfer of Ryan Gravenberch to Bayern Munich. The player wants to join them. [via @MikeVerweij 🚨 - A day after the meeting between Raiola & Laporta/Cruyff to talk about Mazraoui & Haaland, Bayern Munich representatives also arrived at Raiola's office to discuss the likely transfer of Ryan Gravenberch to Bayern Munich. The player wants to join them. [via @MikeVerweij] https://t.co/rBi6vCpEEh

Juventus, meanwhile, are currently undergoing a rebuild under Massimiliano Allegri. They are looking to bolster their midfield this summer. The Serie A giants have reportedly joined Bayern Munich and Real Madrid for Gravenberch.

