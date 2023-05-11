Real Madrid want to sign Bayern Munich star despite German club having no interest in selling him - Reports

According to Fichajes, Real Madrid are interested in signing Bayern Munich youngster Jamal Musiala in the summer. The German attacker is one of the game's brightest prospects at the moment.

He has made 44 appearances for the Bavarians this season, scoring 15 goals and providing 14 assists. Los Blancos' reported interest in the player shouldn't come as a surprise. However, Bayern reportedly have no interest in letting the 20-year-old leave and won't listen to any offers.

Since making his debut for Bayern's senior team in 2020, Musiala has made 122 appearances for them, scoring 30 goals and providing 21 assists. He's contracted with Bayern till 2026 and has a market value of €110 million.

Real Madrid, meanwhile, have looked to sign promising young players in recent seasons. The likes of Vinicius Junior, Rodrygo Goes, Aurelien Tchouameni, Eduardo Camavinga are some examples.

While they certainly have the financial firepower to pay for Musiala, it's tough to see the Bavarians letting the player go at any cost, as he's central to the club's future projects.

Real Madrid draw Champions League SF first leg

Real Madrid were held to a 1-1 draw against Manchester City in the first leg of the UEFA Champions League semifinals at the Santiago Bernabeu on Tuesday (May 9).

Vinicius Junor gave the Madrid giants the lead in the first half with a spectacular effort from outside the box. Kevin De Bruyne matched that strike with a belter in the second half to level proceedings, leaving everything to play for in the second leg in Manchester on Wednesday (May 17).

Analysing the game, Ancelotti bemoaned City's goal, saying that the ball had gone out of play in the build-up (via Los Blancos' website):

"It was out. It's not me saying that. Technology says so. It was shown by beIN Sports. But not VAR because they didn't see it. It seems strange to me that they didn't check it properly. Small details.

"It was a corner for us, but the referee wasn't very attentive. And on top of that, I got a yellow card, and I wasn't even playing. He wasn't paying much attention because the players on the pitch deserved more yellow cards."

The holders now need to win at the Etihad for the first time to reach back-to-back finals as they seek a record-extending 15th title.

