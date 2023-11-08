Real Madrid will not sign Kylian Mbappe next summer, 2 key reasons cited for snub - Reports

Real Madrid have reportedly ended their pursuit of Kylian Mbappe after being on his trail for the last few transfer windows.

Mbappe, 24, is in the final year of his contract with Paris Saint-Germain. He has informed the club this summer that he won't sign a new deal. The Parisians subsequently put him on the transfer list, but the player eventually stayed on.

Nevertheless, reports of his next destination continue to do the rounds, with Los Blancos leading the race for his services. However, that's seemingly no longer the case.

As per Madrid Zone, Los Blancos have abandoned their pursuit of Mbappe because of the player's high salary and bonus demands, and their focus on younger players like Endrick and Eduardo Camavinga.

The Palmeiras sensation is due to arrive at the Santiago Bernabeu in the summer when he turns 18.

Meanwhile, Camavinga is only 20 but is already a first-team regular for Carlo Ancelotti.

Since arriving at Los Blancos in the summer of 2021, the Frenchman has made 114 appearances across competitions, contributing two goals and five assists. Camavinga has won six trophies at the Santiago Bernabeu, including the 2021-22 La Liga and UEFA Champions League.

How has Real Madrid-target Kylian Mbappe fared for PSG this season?

Kylian Mbappe

Real Madrid-target Kylian Mbappe has made a solid start to his 2023-24 season with PSG despite a belated start. In 14 appearances across competitions, the 24-year-old has bagged 12 goals and an assist.

The tally includes an impressive 10 goals and an assist in 10 outings in Ligue 1, where Luis Enrique's side trail surprise leaders Nice (25) by a point after 11 games.

Mbappe has also scored twice in four outings in the UEFA Champions League. However, the Parisians lost both games where the Frenchman didn't score, including a matchday four 2-1 defeat at AC Milan on Tuesday (November 7).

Recently, the Real Madrid target endured a four-game scoreless streak, with the Parisians slumping to a chastening 4-1 Champions League defeat at Newcastle United lsat month.