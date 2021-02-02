Bayern Munich looking to trigger Dayot Upamecano's €42.5m release clause in the summer - Reports

According to ESPN, Bayern Munich have emerged as the leading contender to sign RB Leipzig defender Dayot Upamecano by triggering his €42.5m release clause in the summer.

The Frenchman is widely regarded as one of the best central defenders in the game. His impressive outings for the Bundesliga club have attracted the attention of Liverpool, Manchester United and Chelsea among others.

It was reported that Upamecano could be headed to the English top flight after Leipzig had reportedly identified his potential replacement. However, ESPN has now revealed that Bundesliga heavyweights Bayern Munich are in fact the frontrunners for his signature.

To be clear about Dayot Upamecano. No chances for him to leave RB Leipzing in the coming days, he’ll be sold next summer [release clause €42.5m]. Manchester United are *not* in talks to sign him in January. The race is open for next summer. 🔴 #Leipzig #Upamecano #mufc — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) January 28, 2021

Speaking to Sport 1 Doppelpass, Upamecano’s agent Volker Struth revealed that the 22-year-old could leave RB Leipzig in the summer.

"We agreed on a release clause because the player decided that he wants to make the next step at some point. There is a good chance he will leave (Leipzig) in the summer. The release clause is at €42.5m. It's a lot in COVID-19 times. It was different back in the summer of 2019. The Spanish clubs in question currently are not capable of it. It's no secret there are two interested Premier League clubs. There will be a decision in the coming weeks, and it'll be announced."

Bayern Munich set to rival Chelsea and Liverpool for RB Leipzig defender Dayot Upamecano

RB Leipzig vs Borussia Dortmund - Bundesliga

Dayot Upamecano's agent has said that Bundesliga champions Bayern Munich are keen on signing the central defender.

Bayern Munich CEO Karl-Heinz Rummenigge also confirmed the club’s interest in Dayot Upsmecano when he said that the central defender could replace David Alaba.

"The fact that Chelsea and Liverpool are also interested in him proves that he has very good qualities. He can replace David Alaba," said Karl-Heinz Rummenigge.

Dayot Upamecano race will be so interesting. Rummenigge confirmed today that Bayern are seriously interested and pushing with his agent, but Premier League top clubs are involved too as PSG. 🔴



It’ll be up to the player because of the €42m release clause... — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) January 21, 2021

With Jerome Boateng and David Alaba set to leave the Allianz Arena at the end of the season following the expiry of their contracts, Bayern Munich have been on the lookout for a quality long-term replacement.

Dayot Upamecano is contracted with Leipzig till the summer of 2022. But with his release clause expiring in the next six months, Leipzig could be cash in on his hefty €42.5m fee.