Serie A club slap €150 million transfer price on Manchester United and Chelsea target - Reports

Napoli have informed Manchester United and Chelsea-target Victor Osimhen's agent that they won't be selling the player for less than €150 million.

Osimhen was a key player for the Naples club in the recently concluded season. He scored 31 goals and provided five assists in 39 games across competitions. The Nigerian attracted the interest of top European clubs with his performances.

PSG, Manchester United and Chelsea are among clubs that have shown interest in acquiring the 24-year-old's services. However, Napoli president Aurelio De Laurentiis has set an exorbitant price on the player.

De Laurentiis added that Napoli have an agreement to extend Osimhen's contract for two more years:

“We’ve an agreement in principle with Victor Osimhen to extend his contract for two more years. In case an exorbitant bid impossible to reject arrives, we will see and make the best decision for the club.”

However, Sky Italia has reported that the first set of talks between Osimhen and Napoli were inconclusive.

Manchester United and Chelsea-target visits native place

During his time in European football, Victor Osimhen has become a household name. His performances have attracted the interest of top clubs like Manchester United and Chelsea.

The player, though, remains rooted to his native place. He recently visited his hometown, Olusosun, in Nigeria. Osimhen took to social media to post a message after returning from the place:

"Returning to where my football dream and journey began in Olusosun gives me so much goosebumps. I am humbled and grateful for the roots that shaped my dreams. This is me once again appreciating their love and support, and I will always cherish Olusosun and its people. Thank You!"

Since his 2020 move to Napoli from LOSC Lille, Osimhen has been a key player for the Serie A club. He has scored 59 goals and provided 14 assists in 101 games across competitions. What lies in the future for the 24-year-old remains to be seen.

