Serie A giants plot summer move for PSG forward - Reports

Serie A giants AC Milan are reportedly considering a move for PSG forward Angel Di Maria. The Argentine's contract with the French giants is set to expire at the end of the season, but the Parisians are unlikely to give him an extension.

According to Pianeta Milan, Stefano Pioli is eager to add a top No.10 to his Milan squad this summer. The Serie A giants lack cover and competition for Brahim Diaz, who has struggled this season. The Spaniard has scored just four times and provided as many assists in 31 appearances for the club, so Pioli is eyeing Di Maria.

The Argentine joined PSG from Manchester United in a deal worth £44 million after a torrid 2014-15 campaign with the Red Devils. He immediately became a first-team regular, scoring 15 goals in 47 appearances in his debut campaign.

He has scored 91 goals and provided 115 assists in 287 appearances across competitions for the Parisians. Di Maria has won four Ligue 1, five Coupe de France and four Coupe de la Ligue titles with the club.

However, his numbers have dropped this season, having bagged only three goals and five assists in 23 appearances across competitions thus far. With the Parisians unlikely to offer him an extension, Di Maria might be open to another challenge elsewhere.

PSG star Angel Di Maria's arrival could bolster AC Milan

Uruguay vs Argentina - FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 Qualifier

Stefano Pioli has resurrected AC Milan's fortunes since taking over their reins in October 2019. They finished second in the league last season to qualify for the Champions League for the first time in five years.

Milan are currently in second place in the Serie A table, level on points with league leaders Napoli. However, they were knocked out of the Champions League in the group stage, where they finished fourth.

@BarcaStat Most SEASONS with 10+ assists in the Top 5 European leagues in the 21st century:Lionel MessiThomas MüllerCesc FàbregasÁngel Di MaríaMesut Özil @BarcaStat Most SEASONS with 10+ assists in the Top 5 European leagues in the 21st century:1⃣3️⃣ → 🇦🇷 Lionel Messi 🆕 9️⃣ → 🇩🇪 Thomas Müller 8⃣ → 🇪🇸 Cesc Fàbregas 7⃣ → 🇦🇷 Ángel Di María 6⃣ → 🇩🇪 Mesut Özil🐐👑 https://t.co/r1ioqP6dbu

Pioli is keen to continue bolstering his squad this summer. Milan currently have many young talents, but lack experience in key positions.

The arrival of Angel Maria, considering his experience and quality, could boost Milan's chances in both Italy and Europe. That explains why Pioli is interested in the winger.

PSG could sign Barcelona star Ousmane Dembele as a replacement for Di Maria. The Frenchman's contract with the Blaugrana is set to expire this summer, and his continued stay doesn't seem likely.

