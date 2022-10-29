Valencia and Inter Milan ready to battle for Manchester United midfielder - Reports

Valencia and Inter Milan are reportedly interested in signing Manchester United midfielder Donny van de Beek.

The Dutch midfielder has had a disappointing stint at Old Trafford since arriving from Ajax in 2020. He has played just 54 games for the club, registering two goals and as many assists.

As per Todofichajes, Valencia are interested in signing Van de Beek on loan in January. However, his salary demands could prove to be a roadblock. The Spanish side have held talks with Manchester United regarding the same.

As per Sports Mole, Inter Milan and Leicester City are also monitoring the Dutchman's situation at Old Trafford. Van de Beek was sent out on loan to Everton in January this year, but he played only seven games due to injury.

He was expected to get more playing time at United this season after the arrival of Erik ten Hag as manager. The duo had previously worked together at Ajax. However, a muscular injury and stiff competition for places have restricted Van de Beek to just 30 minutes of action across competitions.

The Dutchman is currently behind Casemiro, Scott McTominay, Christian Eriksen, Bruno Fernandes and Fred in the pecking order. He returned to action in United's 3-0 win over Sheriff Tiraspol in the UEFA Europa League in midweek.

"I was happy to give him some minutes, but he'll have to work himself back" - Manchester United manager on Donny van de Beek

Manchester United will host West Ham in the Premier League tomorrow (October 30). Ahead of the game, manager Ten Hag was asked about Van de Beek and Harry Maguire, who returned to action against FC Sheriff after injury.

Ten Hag said (via manutd.com):

"I was really happy to bring Harry and Donny (on), to give them minutes because we need them in the coming weeks. He (Donny) is not even one week in training, the same as Harry Maguire. ... He was long out, so I was happy to give him some minutes because you need to get in the right form. But he'll have to work himself back."

He added:

"When you analyse the season so far, then if he was available, then he should get his chance. Because we need goals, and I know Donny is really good in the position to score goals, but also he is really good in defence transition."

It remains to be seen if Van de Beek impressed Ten Hag enough to feature against West Ham at the weekend. United are fifth in the Premier League.

