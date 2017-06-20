Rumours: Chelsea look set to hijack Manchester United's deal for Real Madrid superstar

Mourinho’s loss is Conte’s gain

What’s the story?

Premier League champions Chelsea are confident of hijacking Real Madrid striker Alvaro Morata’s move to Manchester United.

According to Metro, the Spaniard was close to agreeing personal terms with United, but the club couldn’t come to terms with Real’s proposed fee. And the delay has allowed Chelsea to make a final move for Morata, whose high regard for Antonio Conte may just be enough to lure him to the Blues.

Morata, in an interview, said, “I feel indebted to him (Conte) because he’s the coach that most trusted in me, who made me feel I could perform at the highest level. And yet I’ve never had the fortune to actually work with him. I’m sure sooner or later I will.”

In case you didn’t know...

Alvaro Morata has been ruthless in front of goal this season

Morata came from the youth ranks of Real Madrid and was promoted to the senior team in 2010. However, he couldn’t make a name for himself in Real’s star-studded lineup and managed to make just 52 appearances in four years.

He evolved as a player during his time at Juventus, who signed him for €20 million. He was explosive for the Bianconeri, as he scored 27 goals in 93 appearances.

His most notable goal came in the 2015 Champions League final against Barcelona, but his equaliser went in vain as Barca went on to win the title.

Last summer, Los Blancos utilised their buyback option and brought him back to the Bernabeu for €30 million.

@AlvaroMorata has scored a goal every 89 minutes this season! pic.twitter.com/9r4cvZ34Cz — LaLiga (@LaLigaEN) June 19, 2017

The heart of the matter

Jose Mourinho was keen to bring the 24-year-old to Manchester United and reportedly contacted him on a daily basis to convince him to make the switch. But the possible arrival of Cristiano Ronaldo at Old Trafford has forced Morata to reconsider his options.

Chelsea, meanwhile, have taken full advantage of United’s hesitancy. The Blues are now leading the race for Morata and could soon fill him up in Diego Costa’s spot, who recently confirmed that the club do not want him anymore.

Chelsea are also favourites to sign another Real Madrid star James Rodriguez, who is almost certain to depart from the club this summer.

Author’s take

As much as United want the Spaniard, Morata’s soft spot for Conte could just do the job and bring him to Stamford Bridge.