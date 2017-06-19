Transfer news and rumours of the day: 19th June 2017

Miralem Pjanic is FC Barcelona’s plan B

Hello and welcome to Sportskeeda's latest transfer news and rumours roundup. Today's stories feature the latest update on some of the major happenings in world football which may change the complexion of a few clubs. So let's head right in and take a look at the major happenings across Europe that made headlines on June 19, 2017:

Serie A

Miralem Pjanic on Barcelona's radar

The Catalans are openly courting Paris Saint Germain's Marco Verratti but that deal might hit a roadblock as the Paris side are eager to keep hold of the Italian midfielder. Mundo Deportivo now reports that if Barcelona fail in their pursuit of Verratti, they will turn their attention to Juventus' Miralem Pjanic who has been in fine form for the Bianconeri.

AC Milan identify Gianluigi Donnarumma replacement

Donnarumma’s agent Mino Raiola has confirmed that his client does not have a future at AC Milan which means that the young Italian will be leaving the San Siro in the next few weeks. Bild has claimed that the Rossoneri have identified Bayer Leverkusen's Bernd Leno as a direct replacement for the 18-year-old. The talks are reported to have already begun with the German club demanding £25 million.

Juventus set their sights on AC Milan defender

Gazzetta Dello Sport understands that Juventus have earmarked a defender if Dani Alves leaves for Manchester City. The Telegraph claims that Alves is looking for a reunion with Pep Guardiola in England. If this happens, Juventus will look to sign AC Milan's Matteo De Sciglio for a huge sum. The price for the fullback is not known but De Sciglio has long been a target for Allegri's team.