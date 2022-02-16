Ruthless Manchester City make Champions League statement after thrashing Sporting Lisbon

Manchester City just don't know how to take it easy on an opponent. Pep Guardiola’s men have been in blistering form this season and are showing no signs of slowing down.

The Cityzens are currently scoring goals for fun. On Tuesday, they thrashed Sporting Lisbon 5-0 in the first leg of their UEFA Champions League Round-of-16 tie.

It was an away game, but the English giants effectively ended the tie at halftime. Within 44 minutes, they had shipped four goals past the Portuguese side without reply.

Manchester City’s ruthlessness in front of goal is even more commendable when you consider the fact that Sporting Lisbon have the best defense in their domestic league. Rúben Amorim's side have conceded only 15 goals in 22 games in the league so far.

Bernardo Silva leads Manchester City rout

Manchester City had four different scorers on Tuesday night. In addition to a Bernardo Silva brace, Riyad Mahrez, Phil Foden and Raheem Sterling also got on the scoresheet against Sporting Lisbon.

However, Silva was the star of the show. As a former Benfica starlet, it was as if the 27-year-old had taken the game against Sporting personally.

Silva was at the thick of every attacking move initiated by the Cityzens and deservedly ended the game with two well-taken goals.

The away goals rule no longer applies in the UEFA Champions League. However, Guardiola’s side have already killed this tie and have all but secured a place in the quarter-finals.

Squawka Football @Squawka



100% shot accuracy

89% pass accuracy

56 touches

6 final third entries

4 duels won

4 ball recoveries

3 tackles made

2 shots

2 goals



The boy from Benfica. Bernardo Silva's game by numbers vs. Sporting CP:100% shot accuracy89% pass accuracy56 touches6 final third entries4 duels won4 ball recoveries3 tackles made2 shots2 goalsThe boy from Benfica. #UCL Bernardo Silva's game by numbers vs. Sporting CP:100% shot accuracy89% pass accuracy56 touches6 final third entries4 duels won4 ball recoveries3 tackles made2 shots2 goalsThe boy from Benfica. #UCL https://t.co/1OREKbygQh

Cityzens make Champions League statement

Manchester City are favorites to win this year’s Champions League, and it’ll take something special to stop them.

The Cityzens made a statement when they routed Sporting Lisbon. They may have lost out on the trophy to Chelsea last season, but they mean business this time around.

Guardiola surprisingly stated after the game (as quoted by the Guardian):

"The result is a dream, but the performance we can do better. I am absolutely more than delighted. We were so clinical when we arrived to the goal. We have a duty as a manager and team to analyse."

Manchester City already hold a healthy advantage at the top of the Premier League and now have one foot in the quarter-finals of the Champions League. Given their rich vein of form, it will be interesting to see who becomes their next victim.

Edited by Rachel Syiemlieh