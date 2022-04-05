Ruthless Tottenham take giant step towards securing top four place after thrashing Newcastle United

Tottenham Hotspur are once again experiencing a great atmosphere following the team's upturn in fortunes in recent weeks.

A couple of months ago, Antonio Conte was a frustrated man, calling into question the quality of his players and criticizing the club's hierarchy for not backing him enough in the January transfer window.

However, a lot has changed since then, with Spurs impressively racking up five wins in their last six Premier League matches.

The latest in that great run of form was a 5-1 drubbing of Newcastle United on Sunday, where Tottenham put up a scintillating performance in the second half to annihilate their opponents.

Spurs make light work of Newcastle

Tottenham's form was tested when they hosted the Magpies, as they needed to come from behind to get the result.

Conte's side made a poor start to the game and were punished for it when Fabian Schar put the visitors ahead with a sublime finish.

However, Spurs demonstrated tremendous fighting spirit to crawl their way back into the game. Just four minutes after conceding, Ben Davies restored parity after being set up by Harry Kane.

Tottenham went on to blow Newcastle away in the second half, with goals from Matt Doherty, Heung-Min Son and Steven Bergwijn completing the rout.

The game may have been tough in the beginning but, in the end, Spurs made light work of Eddie Howe's side.

Tottenham move into top four

Tottenham have now won each of their last three matches in the Premier League and have also moved into the Premier League's top four for the first time since September.

Arsenal's 3-0 defeat at the hands of Crystal Palace means the Gunners are now level on points with Spurs, although Conte's side have a better goal difference.

It is worth noting that Arsenal have a game in hand over their north London rivals. However, Tottenham's latest victory has boosted their chances of edging Mikel Arteta's side to a Champions League spot.

"I'm seeing great improvement in many aspects. The technical, tactical aspects, the mentality," Conte told Sky Sports after the win over Newcastle.

"We know very well that in this race there are other teams that may in this moment have an advantage. Arsenal has to play two games. Don't forget Manchester United.

"Don't forget West Ham and Wolverhampton are having a fantastic season. This league is very difficult. I'm happy because hard work is paying off."

Tottenham's consistency in recent weeks has aided in their rise into the top four. As long as they maintain their form, securing a Champions League position shouldn't be farfetched, especially with just eight matches remaining.

