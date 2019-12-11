Sadio Mane eyed by Paris Saint-Germain, Manchester City interested in Nathan Ake and more: EPL Transfer news round-up, 11th December 2019

Liverpool Training Session

Hello and welcome to the Premier League transfer news and rumours of the day! Here are the top stories of the day surrounding the Premier League…

Raul Jimenez not scared by €100 million tag

Wolves forward Raul Jimenez has stated that he is not afraid of having a 9-figure price-tag over his head. Speaking about a potential €100 million transfer, Jimenez stated that it is quite difficult for a Mexican player to achieve that feat but that he would personally be motivated to prove his worth should he make the big-money move.

“For a Mexican player, or for a Mexican, it would be almost impossible, perhaps because of the kind of mentality in Mexico,” Goal quoted him as saying.

“It will be said that ‘he is not so good’, whether ‘he is worth it’. But if someone pays that amount of money for someone it is because he is worth it.

“Sometimes the amounts are stratospheric but I think football has changed a lot, and it can be achieved. For me, it would be an extra motivation to know that I have to give more of myself, back up what they are paying for you and continue giving things to talk about."

Manchester City want Ake

According to Sky Sports, Manchester City want to sign Bournemouth star Nathan Ake to add depth to their defence. Chelsea reportedly have a £40 million buy-back for the player and intend to use it in the winter.

However, City are also keen on the defender as they only have three centre-backs in their squad.

PSG eye move for Sadio Mane

Paris Saint-Germain are reportedly interested in a move for Sadio Mane as a potential successor to Neymar, should the Brazilian leave the club in the summer, according to France Football (via GFFN).

The French giants think that the Senegalese would be the perfect player due to his attacking and defensive intensity.