Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create & Earn
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

Premier League 2018/19: Sarri's tactics explained and why Arsenal are in for an acid test

Rohit Ghosh
TOP CONTRIBUTOR
Feature
1.23K   //    18 Aug 2018, 02:41 IST

Arsenal v Chelsea - International Champions Cup 2018
Maurizio Sarri Has Already Faced Arsenal in the 2018 International Champions Cup

Chelsea might have lost their match against Manchester City in this season's curtain raiser in the Community Shield, but they turned up in style against Huddersfield and dispatched David Wagner's side 3-0 at Stamford Bridge to begin their Premier League campaign on a winning note.

Maurizio Sarri will be looking to build upon that when they host Arsenal this Saturday who began their campaign on a losing note at home to reigning champions Manchester City. Unai Emery had his baptism with English football and after falling at the first hurdle, he will be keen to step up against city rivals, Chelsea.

With both London clubs having simultaneously appointed a new manager for the first time in more than 20 years, both Sarri and Emery will be looking to get one over each other. It is a big season for both managers, especially for Emery, who will be looking to infuse new energy into the gunners.

With the Arsenal perspective in mind, we look at Sarri's most likely tactics to thwart Arsenal's campaign on Saturday evening:

Initial build-up

There is no odd peculiarity in the way Sarri sets his teams up in the first glance. He starts with the traditional 4-3-3 that he adopted so successfully in Naples which later shapes into a 3-4-3 during the attacking phase. The full-backs move higher up the pitch to join the midfield on the flanks and Jorginho is then tasked with dropping back to form a vertical triangle in defence.

Jorginho is tasked to drop deep in the buildup
Jorginho Is Tasked To Drop Deep In The Buildup

The 4-2-3-1 is a widely accepted formation because it allows for two pivots instead of one to link the midfield to the defence. Whenever one of them is pressed, the two pivots can easily pass amongst themselves to avoid the pressure.

They usually pass to a free midfield member as the free space is created by the opponent who comes zoning into the pivots. That is why opposition teams prefer to sit back and mark the midfield instead of narrowing into the pivots and this is what makes the 4-2-3-1 formation, a highly prevalent one.

Sarri has a single pivot in Jorginho and Arsenal could do well if they marked him continuously, with a chance to win the ball dangerously close to the Chelsea goal. This is where Sarri is clever, he eliminates this single pivot problem with the rotation of Jorginho, Kante and Barkley at the apex of the defensive triangle.

Kante drops in more in comparison to Barkley, but who will drop and which two will sit higher up the midfield, leaves the opponents guessing. As Chelsea recycle the ball within the triangle, it eventually lures in the opposition midfielders, essentially creating space on the wings that can be exploited.

Kant
Kante's Sudden Drop Allows Ball To Be Passed Via Him To A Full Back
1 / 4 NEXT
Topics you might be interested in:
Premier League 2018-19 Arsenal Chelsea Eden Hazard Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang Maurizio Sarri Tactics 101 Unai Emery
Rohit Ghosh
TOP CONTRIBUTOR
No cookie cutter articles here. Quality Posts Only.
Premier League 2018-19: 3 reasons why Chelsea will win...
RELATED STORY
Premier League: 4 Things Arsenal must do against Chelsea 
RELATED STORY
The London derby: Chelsea vs Arsenal Preview 
RELATED STORY
Gameweek 2 Preview: Chelsea vs Arsenal
RELATED STORY
Chelsea vs Arsenal: Premier League match preview 
RELATED STORY
Chelsea vs Arsenal: Can Sarri's Chelsea make a statement...
RELATED STORY
Premier League 2018-19: 3 Reasons why the ‘Three at the...
RELATED STORY
Premier League 2018/19, Chelsea Vs Arsenal: Three things...
RELATED STORY
3 Things Arsenal need to do to win against Chelsea
RELATED STORY
Top 5 Chelsea Transfer Bargains of the Premier League Era
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Premier League 2018-19
Matches Points Table
Week 2
Today CAR NEW 05:00 PM Cardiff City vs Newcastle
Today EVE SOU 07:30 PM Everton vs Southampton
Today LEI WOL 07:30 PM Leicester City vs Wolverhampton Wanderers
Today TOT FUL 07:30 PM Tottenham vs Fulham
Today WES AFC 07:30 PM West Ham vs AFC Bournemouth
Today CHE ARS 10:00 PM Chelsea vs Arsenal
Tomorrow BUR WAT 06:00 PM Burnley vs Watford
Tomorrow MAN HUD 06:00 PM Manchester City vs Huddersfield Town
Tomorrow BRI MAN 08:30 PM Brighton & Hove Albion vs Manchester United
21 Aug CRY LIV 12:30 AM Crystal Palace vs Liverpool
All Fixtures →
select leagues:
Featured
Premier League 2018-19
La Liga 2018-19
Bundesliga 2018-19
Ligue 1
UEFA Champions League 2018-19
Contact Us Advertise with Us