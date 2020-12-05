SD Eibar vs Valencia prediction, preview, team news and more | La Liga 2020-21

The 2020-21 edition of La Liga is back this weekend as Valencia take on Eibar in an important fixture at the Municipal de Ipurua on Monday. Valencia have struggled in La Liga this season and are in desperate need of a victory.

Eibar are currently in 11th place in La Liga and have been fairly inconsistent in La Liga this season. The Basque outfit can present a robust front at home and can trouble their opponents in this game.

Valencia will have to turn their season around in the next few weeks and need to step up to the plate before the end of the year. Los Che are in a dismal 15th place at the moment and cannot afford to slip up against Eibar on Monday.

SD Eibar vs Valencia Head-to-Head

Eibar have a surprisingly excellent record against Valencia and have won five games out of a total of 12 matches against the La Liga giants. Valencia have won only four games against Eibar and will look to even the playing field this weekend.

An own goal by Geoffrey Kondogbia gifted Eibar a 1-0 victory in the previous meeting between these two teams. Valencia were not at their best on the day and need to put in an improved performance on Monday.

SD Eibar form guide in La Liga: W-D-D-L-W

Valencia form guide in La Liga: L-D-W-D-L

SD Eibar vs Valencia Team News

Eibar need to win this game

SD Eibar

Cote and Quique Gonzalez are currently injured for SD Eibar and will not be able to play a part against Valencia this weekend. The Basque outfit might also have to do without Paulo Oliveira going into this game.

Injured: Cote, Quique Gonzalez

Doubtful: Paulo Oliveira

Suspended: None

Valencia are in desperate need of a victory

Valencia

Valencia's star forwards Denis Cheryshev and Lee Kang-In have tested positive for the coronavirus and will not be able to play a part in this fixture. Jose Gaya and Jasper Cillessen are also key absences for Valencia going into this game. Hugo Guillamon is suspended for Los Che and will have to be replaced in the line-up.

Injured: Denis Cheryshev, Lee Kang-In, Jasper Cillessen, Jose Gaya

Doubtful: None

Suspended: Hugo Guillamon

SD Eibar vs Valencia Predicted XI

SD Eibar Predicted XI (4-4-2): Marko Dmitrovic; Anaitz Arbilla, Pedro Bigas, Esteban Burgos, Rober Correa; Bryan Gil, Papakouly Diop, Edu Exposito, Alejandro Pozo; Yoshinori Muto, Kike Garcia

Valencia Predicted XI (4-4-2): Jaume Domenech; Toni Lato, Mouctar Diakhaby, Gabriel Paulista, Daniel Wass; Goncalo Guedes, Carlos Soler, Uros Racic, Yunus Musah; Maxi Gomez, Kevin Gameiro

SD Eibar vs Valencia Prediction

SD Eibar have exceeded expectations on a few occasions this season and will want to pull off yet another positive result in this game. The Basque side managed a 2-0 victory against Real Betis last week and will want to replicate its heroics this weekend.

The likes of Maxi Gomez and Kevin Gameiro have not been at their best for Valencia this season and need to take it up a notch against Eibar. Both teams are on a fairly even footing and are likely to share the spoils in this game.

Prediction: SD Eibar 1-1 Valencia

