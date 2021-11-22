"Seems absurd to me"– Manager responds to talk of replacing Solskjaer at Manchester United

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s dream run at Manchester United came to a glorious end on Sunday. It came after The Red Devils lost a crucial game against Watford, conceding four goals and scoring just one in return.

Several high-profile managers have been linked with the club. The list includes Ajax boss Erik ten Hag and Spain coach Luis Enrique. The latter laughed off any possibility of him joining the Old Trafford club.

Manchester United @ManUtd



Thank you for everything, Ole ❤️



#MUFC Manchester United can confirm that Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has left his role as Manager.Thank you for everything, Ole ❤️ Manchester United can confirm that Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has left his role as Manager.Thank you for everything, Ole ❤️#MUFC

Part of the mix is Sevilla manager Julen Lopetegui. Tottenham Hotspur headhunted the former Real Madrid manager in the summer. However, the move didn't materialize.

Julen Lopetegui rubbished claims about him being linked to replace Solskjaer at Manchester United. He stated how his focus was on Sevilla's Champions League draw against VfL Wolfsburg on Tuesday.

He said:

"No, please, just ask me about the illusion to win at Wolfsburg. The rest, with all due respect, seems absurd to me."

Mauricio Pochettino, Zinedine Zidane, and Brendan Rodgers amongst several others have been linked to replace Solskjaer at Manchester United

According to a recent report, the Norwegian manager would've kept his job had United managed a draw against Watford. Sadly, that's not what transpired.

Not only did Manchester United concede four goals, but captain Harry Maguire was also sent off for a nasty foul on Tom Cleverley.

Reports suggested Zinedine Zidane was contacted immediately after the match to speed up the process of sacking Solskjaer. However, reports also suggest Zidane is keen to take a break from managing until next summer.

Mauricio Pochettino is reportedly keen on quitting PSG to manage Manchester United immediately. However, it remains to be seen if a move for former Tottenham Hotspur will materialize.

Manchester United find themselves in turbulent waters after their harrowing defeat against Watford. They sit in seventh position and are twelve points behind Premier League leaders Chelsea and six points behind a top four spot.

Michael Carrick will replace Solskjaer for the upcoming fixtures. Meanwhile the board will look for an interim manager to stay at Old Trafford until the end of the season.

ALSO READ Article Continues below

Manchester United take on Villarreal in the Champions League. They then have their next Premier League outing at Stamford Bridge against Chelsea on Sunday, November 27.

Edited by Aditya Singh