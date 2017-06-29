Serie A 2016/17: 10 of the worst transfers of the season

A look back at some of the worst transfer dealings in Italy for the 2016/17 campaign.

Nathan Staples 29 Jun 2017, 12:14 IST

Cristian Ansaldi never got comfy at the San Siro

Commonly known as the “defensive league” by some nay-sayers, Serie A was awash with goals last season. A number of exciting, attacking sides at the top of the table along with one of the greatest escapes you will ever see from lowly Crotone.

However, even with a representative in the Champions League final, no one can escape the grasp of awful transfer activity. With that in mind, here’s a look at some of the worst deals from last summer.

#10 Cristian Ansaldi – Inter Milan

On paper, this looked like a pretty sound deal in the summer. In need of a left-back to replace the declining Yuto Nagatomo, the 30-year-old’s solid season at Genoa was convincing enough for Inter to splash a little bit of cash.

The only problem was that the Argentine failed to live up to expectations. Towards the end of the campaign, his agent had to insist his client wanted to remain in Milan even though his poor performances only added to Internazionale’s woes.

That can sometimes be the risk in Italian football, where they tend to be a little more willing to take a risk on an older player. Even so, with the road only looking more difficult in the future, it’s hard to see Ansaldi really establish himself as a regular at the Giuseppe Meazza.