Serie A 2018/19: How Inter Milan could line up this season

Sudarshan Venkatesan 16 Aug 2018, 21:11 IST

Inter finished fourth last season

Inter Milan have somewhat returned to winning ways after the appointment of Luciano Spalletti last year. The Italian giants finished in Champions League places after a long gap of 7 years.

As a result, the Italian manager went out and spent money to revamp the squad in order to challenge for the Scudetto in the upcoming season. The summer saw the arrivals of Radja Nainggolan, Lautaro Martinez, Stefan De Vrij and Kwadwo Asamoah in permanent deals, while the likes of Sime Vrsaljko, Keita Balde, and Matteo Politano have made temporary switches from their respective clubs.

Adding to this list, Joao Mario is back from West Ham after spending a year out on loan in England. But, it is likely that the Portuguese international would be loaned out again, with Real Betis looking as the likely destination.

Luciano Spalletti will have a selection headache as they prepare for the first game of the season when they take on Sassuolo on Sunday. With 4-2-3-1 being the preferred formation, let's look at how they could line up for the opening day of the 2017/18 season:

GK - Samir Handanovic

Samir Handanovic has been a rock for the past six years

Samir Handanovic has been one of the stand out players in Serie A over the past five years. Since signing for Inter in 2012, the Slovenian has gone on to make more than 200 appearances for the San Siro giants.

The goalkeeper might be aged 34, but his reflexes are still at the peak, with his extraordinary ability to save goals from close range. A commander at the back, Handanovic will be an important member for Spalletti's side, more so than ever, as the capital side prepare to mount a serious challenge for the first time since the treble-winning 2009/10 season.

