Serie A 2019-20: It's a 3-way battle for the Scudetto in Italy

Juventus players celebrating with the 2018-19 Serie A Title

A third league loss of the season for Juventus and a win each for their closest contenders Inter Milan and Lazio on the 23rd Matchweek of the current Serie A campaign means that there is just a single-point gap between the three clubs now with Inter Milan leading the table at 54 points followed by Juventus who have the same number of points but are behind only on goal difference while Lazio closely follows them on 53.

A 4-2 win over AC Milan has taken Inter to the top of the table

The stunning 4-2 comeback for Inter against their bitter rivals AC Milan can work as the catalyst for the team chasing their 19th Scudetto. Antonio Conte's side, who have suffered just a single defeat this season at the hands of Juventus have a glorious chance to take the crown off the latter's head for the first time since the 2011-12 season and win their first Serie A title after the iconic treble-winning 2009-10 season under José Mourinho.

SS Lazio are now unbeaten in 18 league games in a row in Serie A

Meanwhile, a closely contested 1-0 win for Lazio against Parma means that Simone Inzaghi's team are now unbeaten in 18 league games in a row and are keeping their dream of winning the Scudetto after 20 years alive. They have their next big test this weekend against the current league leaders Inter come visiting for a top of the table clash. Ciro Immobile's form has been splendid and he has been instrumental in the position that Simone Inzaghi's side find themselves in.

This 3-way battle is a treat to watch, especially for the neutral football fans, many of whom had arguably lost interest in the league after seeing Juventus win it for 8 seasons in a row now. A new winner will perhaps be more welcomed by them.

Ronaldo can be the one whose goals may be the decisive factor for Juventus this season

However, they can be in for another disappointment given the dominance and winning habit of the Old Lady spearheaded by the 35-year old gentleman who seems to have rediscovered his scoring boots and perhaps more essentially, never quits. It has been a long time since the top 3 were this close, two-thirds into the season and there seems to be more twist in the tale in the tussle for the Scudetto this season.