×
Create
Notifications
⚡️ Get the free App now
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Careers
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
Advertisement

Serie A 2019-20: It's a 3-way battle for the Scudetto in Italy

Md. Kashif Hussain
CONTRIBUTOR
Feature
Modified 12 Feb 2020, 15:12 IST

Juventus players celebrating with the 2018-19 Serie A Title
Juventus players celebrating with the 2018-19 Serie A Title

A third league loss of the season for Juventus and a win each for their closest contenders Inter Milan and Lazio on the 23rd Matchweek of the current Serie A campaign means that there is just a single-point gap between the three clubs now with Inter Milan leading the table at 54 points followed by Juventus who have the same number of points but are behind only on goal difference while Lazio closely follows them on 53.


A 4-2 win over AC Milan has taken Inter to the top of the table
A 4-2 win over AC Milan has taken Inter to the top of the table

The stunning 4-2 comeback for Inter against their bitter rivals AC Milan can work as the catalyst for the team chasing their 19th Scudetto. Antonio Conte's side, who have suffered just a single defeat this season at the hands of Juventus have a glorious chance to take the crown off the latter's head for the first time since the 2011-12 season and win their first Serie A title after the iconic treble-winning 2009-10 season under José Mourinho.


SS Lazio are now unbeaten in 18 league games in a row in Serie A
SS Lazio are now unbeaten in 18 league games in a row in Serie A

Meanwhile, a closely contested 1-0 win for Lazio against Parma means that Simone Inzaghi's team are now unbeaten in 18 league games in a row and are keeping their dream of winning the Scudetto after 20 years alive. They have their next big test this weekend against the current league leaders Inter come visiting for a top of the table clash. Ciro Immobile's form has been splendid and he has been instrumental in the position that Simone Inzaghi's side find themselves in.

This 3-way battle is a treat to watch, especially for the neutral football fans, many of whom had arguably lost interest in the league after seeing Juventus win it for 8 seasons in a row now. A new winner will perhaps be more welcomed by them.


Ronaldo can be the one whose goals may be the decisive factor for Juventus this season
Ronaldo can be the one whose goals may be the decisive factor for Juventus this season

However, they can be in for another disappointment given the dominance and winning habit of the Old Lady spearheaded by the 35-year old gentleman who seems to have rediscovered his scoring boots and perhaps more essentially, never quits. It has been a long time since the top 3 were this close, two-thirds into the season and there seems to be more twist in the tale in the tussle for the Scudetto this season.

Also read: Top 5 Serie A signings from the January transfer window 


Published 12 Feb 2020, 15:12 IST
Serie A TIM 2019-20 Juventus Football Inter Milan Football Romelu Lukaku Cristiano Ronaldo Antonio Conte Maurizio Sarri
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Serie A TIM 2019-20
Matches Points Table
Week 23
FT ROM BOL
2 - 3
 Roma vs Bologna
FT FIO ATA
1 - 2
 Fiorentina vs Atalanta
FT TOR SAM
1 - 3
 Torino vs Sampdoria
FT HEL JUV
2 - 1
 Hellas Verona vs Juventus
FT SPA SAS
1 - 2
 SPAL vs Sassuolo
FT GEN CAG
1 - 0
 Genoa vs Cagliari
FT NAP LEC
2 - 3
 Napoli vs Lecce
FT BRE UDI
1 - 1
 Brescia vs Udinese
FT PAR LAZ
0 - 1
 Parma vs Lazio
FT INT MIL
4 - 2
 Internazionale vs Milan
All Fixtures →
select leagues:
Featured
Premier League 2019-20
UEFA Champions League 2019-20
ISL 2019-20
La Liga 2019-20
I-League 2019-20
Serie A TIM 2019-20
MLS 2020
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us