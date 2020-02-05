Top 5 Serie A signings from the January transfer window

Italian Serie A has been dominated by Juventus for almost the entirety of the last decade. The current Italian Champions made it eight scudetto's in a row when they won it last season. Many other Italian sides especially Inter Milan spent huge sums of money last summer in their bid to end this long-drawn dominance of the Turin-based club.

Along with Juventus, Inter were the most active Italian side last summer, splashing the cash particularly for Romelu Lukaku in a £74 million deal from Manchester United. And it was no different this winter as the Nerazzurri splurged the cash on some key players in their bid to dethrone Juventus from the summit of Italian football.

However, splashing the cash and getting the right players are two entirely different things. With that in mind, let's have a look some of the best signings made by Italian clubs in the recent January transfer window:

Victor Moses (Chelsea to Inter Milan) Loan

Moses earlier has played under Antonio Conte

The Nerazzurri added the 29-year-old Nigerian full-back on loan from Chelsea in their efforts to win the Serie A for the first time since 2010. Although Moses hasn't been at his best for the last two years and has endured difficulty, this move is still more likely to pay off than not. Why?

First of all, Inter is a side that has quality but lacks experience, something that could come in very handy in the ongoing title race and Moses, himself a title-winner at Chelsea could help the team in that regard. Even more telling is the fact that Moses's best years came under the tutelage of Antonio Conte while he was in charge at Stamford Bridge, so the wing-back is already well-suited to the Italian's tactics.

The last and the most important thing is at 29, the Nigerian could be very well suited to Serie A's slow-paced nature.

