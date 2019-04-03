Serie A: 5 hyped summer signings who are having a great season

Cristiano Ronaldo celebrates one of his many goals for Juventus

Serie A is a league that has improved drastically over the past few seasons, not just in terms of quality, but also in terms of its popularity. The signing of Cristiano Ronaldo from Real Madrid certainly helped the division out in that respect and also lifted Juventus back to the world stage once again.

Whilst it may not be on par with a competition like the Premier League, the Serie A still serves as entertainment for many people across the world and with clubs in the top half of the table growing richer with each passing season, we may be able to see them challenge top clubs from across Europe for more world-class players like Ronaldo.

With that said, let's take a look at five players who were signed by their respective clubs in the summer and still managed to make a huge impact on their debut season.

#5 Lautaro Martinez

FC Internazionale v Cagliari - Serie A

Lautaro Martinez is a 21-year-old centre-forward who currently plays for Inter Milan. He has also featured eight times for Argentina's national team since making his debut in March 2018.

Martinez signed for Internazionale for around £12.5m from Racing Club back in July. He was thought to be a hot prospect with huge potential in Argentina and what he's achieved with Inter so far this season confirms that.

He has made 21 appearances so far this season, scoring six goals and assisting two. Martinez has been an important player in the Inter Milan set-up and has been used as a cover for Mauro Icardi, who has been out of action for six weeks following a bust-up with the manager, for which he was stripped of his captaincy.

Given the fact that Martinez is only 21-years-old, his goal tally can be overlooked as he is sure to develop over the coming seasons and at least double that number by this point in the season.

As a result of Martinez's form, his market value has risen from £12m to £22.5m in the space of nine months.

