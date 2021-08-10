Serie A giants planning swoop for Chelsea star - Reports

Chelsea have already sold two players to Serie A this summer, with Oliver Giroud and Fikayo Tomori both leaving Stamford Bridge to join AC Milan.

It seems the Blues won't be hitting the brakes anytime soon, with another player being linked with a switch to the Italian top flight.

According to reports, Napoli are keeping tabs on Chelsea defender Emerson Palmieri as they look to reinforce their defense ahead of the upcoming season. The left-back isn't their first-choice option, though.

New Napoli coach Luciano Spalletti is pushing the club to complete the signing of Chelsea's Emerson Palmieri.



{GDS} — Vince™ (@Blue_Footy) June 22, 2021

The story makes it clear that the Serie A giants' priority target is Villareal's Pervis Estupinan but they face serious competition from West Ham United for the signature of the player.

The Premier League side are said to have emerged as favorites in the race for the defender.

West Ham are reportedly willing to offer more cash than Napoli, which increases their chances of getting a deal over the line.

The Italian outfit are aware of the situation and they've highlighted Chelsea's Emerson as an alternative should they fail to sign their first-choice option.

#Emerson Palmieri is destined to leave Chelsea in the summer and #Inter and Napoli are the leading candidates to sign him. pic.twitter.com/zW98Nu4yEf — ENJOY INTER (@EnjoyInter) June 3, 2021

The Blues defender is said to be eager to return to Italy after falling below Ben Chilwell and Marcos Alonso in the pecking order at Stamford Bridge.

He was granted just two appearances by Thomas Tuchel in the Premier League last season and has grown frustrated over the lack of opportunities.

Emerson dosn't seem to have Tuchel's trust at Stamford Bridge

How much Emerson's sale could fetch for Chelsea

Although the Brazilian's market value has plummeted following his struggles in London, Chelsea have reportedly slapped a £17 million price tag on his head.

Napoli are yet to table an offer for the player but the Italians are believed to be eyeing a loan deal with a purchase option.

The Blues signed Emerson from Roma in a deal worth £17.5 million in January 2018. During his three-and-a-half year stint, the Brazilian has made 70 appearances across all competitions, recording two goals and five assists to his name.

With his contract expiring at the end of next season, it's unlikely Chelsea will keep him beyond the summer. It remains to be seen what fate has in store for the defender.

For all the latest news and updates, follow Sportskeeda Football on Facebook!

Edited by Arjun Panchadar