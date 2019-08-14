Serie A: Inter Milan's ideal starting XI under Antonio Conte

An animated Conte on the touchline will be a familiar sight for many

Not since 2010 has this feeling been around Inter Milan. The arrival of Antonio Conte has instilled in everyone within the club and some outside it, the belief that they will challenge for the Scudetto this season.

The Italian boss comes with a reputation of success, especially in Italy. After guiding Bari and Siena to successful promotion campaigns, a seventh-placed Juventus came calling, and Conte led them to three successive titles, featuring an unbeaten season in his first year. He would leave the Italian giants to become coach of the Italian national team, taking a widely regarded "below par" Italian team to Euro 2016 and reaching the quarter-finals. That summer he would take charge of a Chelsea recovering from a tenth-placed finish to win the Premier League title.

The pedigree is there, he's probably the best-suited man to take this once glorious Inter team and restore them to their former heights. Pre-season is more or less finished for Conte's team and they're set to preparing for opening day against Lecce a little more than a week away.

The friendlies in pre-season have seen Conte's effect on the team already. Although the addition of Romelu Lukaku may mean a slightly different setup, Conte's sides have been playing a 3-5-2 similar to his system at Juventus, the Italian National Team, and later at Chelsea.

Inter will play as a compact unit capable of hurting most teams on the break

It's a compact shape that becomes five at the back with a line of four defending in front of it while sitting back. In attack, the full-backs bomb on while a midfielder sits deeper to deal with any counters.

Goalkeeper

Handanovic is an easy choice in goal for Inter

With not much competition in this area, Samir Handanovic is the sole choice for this spot. Conte won't move this around too much either since he likes stability at the back and starting from Handanovic, moving up through the team, we'll find few changes through the season.

