Serie A news: Juventus offer €50m+defender for Barcelona target, Cristiano Ronaldo pushes €120m-rated star to join Juventus and more: 4 April, 2019

Cristiano Ronaldo reportedly pushes fellow Portuguese Joao Felix to join Juventus

Hello and welcome to the Serie A news and rumours of the day! Without further ado, let's take a look at the top stories of the day surrounding the Italian league.

Juventus ready to include Rogerio in de Ligt deal

Juventus are reportedly preparing to use a trump card to end the Matthijs de Ligt transfer saga. The Dutch starlet has been the hottest defensive target in the transfer market in recent months. Barcelona have relentlessly chased the Ajax star but Juventus are willing to offer Rogerio and €50 million to beat the Catalans to De Ligt's signature.

The report states that Atletico Madrid would go for Ajax full-back Nicolas Tagliafico to replace Bayern-bound Lucas Hernandez. Atletico's interest could see the Dutch giants short of a reliable defender. Hence, signing Rogerio in any deal would make sense for the Eredivisie outfit.

Juventus-owned Rogerio has found success in his loan spell at Sassuolo this season. The Brazilian full-back has become a prominent starter for Roberto De Zerbi's side.

Cristiano Ronaldo urges Joao Felix to join Juventus

The 34-year-old has reportedly urged the Benfica sensation to join Juventus with the help of Portuguese super agent Jorge Mendes, who currently manages both players. The report also states that the Italian giants were keeping an eye on the youngster in the Taca de Portugal match between Benfica and Sporting Lisbon.

Felix has been one of the hottest properties in the market this season. At just 19 years old, the starlet has become one of Benfica's most productive goalscoring machines. An agile, sharp player with excellent vision, Felix could fit in various attacking positions.

This season, the Benfica starlet has mostly played as a forward and has been involved in 14 league goals for the Portuguese side. Felix is considered by many as Ronaldo's heir and his release-clause stand at eye-watering €120 million. It is likely that Juventus will only make a move for the youngster if Benfica are ready to lower their asking price.

Luciano Spalletti believes Icardi's case has been fixed

The Italian manager assures that Inter's memorable triumph against Genoa has 'fixed everything' including Mauro Icardi's long-lasting problem with the club. The Argentinian forward has been haunted by several off and on-field problems at Inter this season and has been heavily linked with leaving the club in the summer.

However, Serie A's top goalscorer from last season announced his return with a bang on Wednesday night. The 26-year-old scored a penalty and provided the assist for Ivan Perisic's goal during Inter's 4-0 rout of Genoa.

“The team put in a great performance and created the conditions to win the game like a mature squad,” Spalletti told DAZN.

“These are three fundamental points for our campaign. We dropped points against Lazio on Sunday and wasted a golden opportunity, but with this victory, we have fixed everything.

“There are games where everything goes against you, then moments and reflections, the need to take important positions, and sharpness at the end of all that brings the just rewards.”

However, Spalletti also explained that Icardi still has room for improvement.

“Icardi needs to get into the game more and work with the team on the field. If you give, you receive.

"If you build the play with only nine outfield players instead of 10, you have less chance of scoring. In any case, Icardi had a great game, with his usual character.

“This is a difficult moment for lots of teams and the difference will be made by sharpness, being able to reorganise depending on circumstances.

“We lacked patience against Lazio, as we were too frenetic and left ourselves open to the counter. We faced Genoa with the right balance, Marcelo Brozovic was commanding in midfield and must keep moving the ball,” he concluded.

Several top European clubs, including Real Madrid and Chelsea, have been linked with making a move for Icardi at the end of the season.

