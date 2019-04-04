×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

Serie A news: Juventus offer €50m+defender for Barcelona target, Cristiano Ronaldo pushes €120m-rated star to join Juventus and more: 4 April, 2019

Diartano Christian
ANALYST
Rumors
397   //    04 Apr 2019, 11:30 IST

Cristiano Ronaldo reportedly pushes fellow Portuguese Joao Felix to join Juventus
Cristiano Ronaldo reportedly pushes fellow Portuguese Joao Felix to join Juventus

Hello and welcome to the Serie A news and rumours of the day! Without further ado, let's take a look at the top stories of the day surrounding the Italian league.

Juventus ready to include Rogerio in de Ligt deal

Juventus are reportedly preparing to use a trump card to end the Matthijs de Ligt transfer saga. The Dutch starlet has been the hottest defensive target in the transfer market in recent months. Barcelona have relentlessly chased the Ajax star but Juventus are willing to offer Rogerio and €50 million to beat the Catalans to De Ligt's signature.

The report states that Atletico Madrid would go for Ajax full-back Nicolas Tagliafico to replace Bayern-bound Lucas Hernandez. Atletico's interest could see the Dutch giants short of a reliable defender. Hence, signing Rogerio in any deal would make sense for the Eredivisie outfit.

Juventus-owned Rogerio has found success in his loan spell at Sassuolo this season. The Brazilian full-back has become a prominent starter for Roberto De Zerbi's side.

Cristiano Ronaldo urges Joao Felix to join Juventus

The 34-year-old has reportedly urged the Benfica sensation to join Juventus with the help of Portuguese super agent Jorge Mendes, who currently manages both players. The report also states that the Italian giants were keeping an eye on the youngster in the Taca de Portugal match between Benfica and Sporting Lisbon.

Felix has been one of the hottest properties in the market this season. At just 19 years old, the starlet has become one of Benfica's most productive goalscoring machines. An agile, sharp player with excellent vision, Felix could fit in various attacking positions.

This season, the Benfica starlet has mostly played as a forward and has been involved in 14 league goals for the Portuguese side. Felix is considered by many as Ronaldo's heir and his release-clause stand at eye-watering €120 million. It is likely that Juventus will only make a move for the youngster if Benfica are ready to lower their asking price.

Luciano Spalletti believes Icardi's case has been fixed

The Italian manager assures that Inter's memorable triumph against Genoa has 'fixed everything' including Mauro Icardi's long-lasting problem with the club. The Argentinian forward has been haunted by several off and on-field problems at Inter this season and has been heavily linked with leaving the club in the summer.

However, Serie A's top goalscorer from last season announced his return with a bang on Wednesday night. The 26-year-old scored a penalty and provided the assist for Ivan Perisic's goal during Inter's 4-0 rout of Genoa.

Advertisement

“The team put in a great performance and created the conditions to win the game like a mature squad,” Spalletti told DAZN.

“These are three fundamental points for our campaign. We dropped points against Lazio on Sunday and wasted a golden opportunity, but with this victory, we have fixed everything.

“There are games where everything goes against you, then moments and reflections, the need to take important positions, and sharpness at the end of all that brings the just rewards.”

However, Spalletti also explained that Icardi still has room for improvement.

“Icardi needs to get into the game more and work with the team on the field. If you give, you receive.

"If you build the play with only nine outfield players instead of 10, you have less chance of scoring. In any case, Icardi had a great game, with his usual character.

“This is a difficult moment for lots of teams and the difference will be made by sharpness, being able to reorganise depending on circumstances.

“We lacked patience against Lazio, as we were too frenetic and left ourselves open to the counter. We faced Genoa with the right balance, Marcelo Brozovic was commanding in midfield and must keep moving the ball,” he concluded.

Several top European clubs, including Real Madrid and Chelsea, have been linked with making a move for Icardi at the end of the season.

Advertisement
Topics you might be interested in:
Serie A TIM 2018-19 Juventus Football Inter Milan Football Cristiano Ronaldo Matthijs de Ligt Football Latest Transfer News & Rumors Serie A Transfer News Football Transfer Roundups
Diartano Christian
ANALYST
Serie A transfer news: Juventus offer Dybala + €20m for Inter star, Real Madrid 'seriously interested' in €150m midfielder and more: March 15, 2019
RELATED STORY
Cristiano Ronaldo and Mauro Icardi left out of Opta's Serie A team of 2018/19
RELATED STORY
Manchester United to snap Juventus's £120M superstar to replace Romelu Lukaku, Chelsea battle AC Milan for €80M star and more Serie A News
RELATED STORY
Top 5 highest paid players in Serie A 
RELATED STORY
Cristiano Ronaldo urges Real Madrid star to join Juventus, Manchester City target 'signs' new deal with Italian club and more Serie A news: 26 March 2019
RELATED STORY
Serie A transfer news: Real Madrid in pole position to sign Icardi for a bargain, £178 M star offered to Manchester United and more: March 20, 2019
RELATED STORY
De Ligt gives a strong hint to join Juventus, Lazio midfielder revealed he wants Real Madrid to sign him and more Serie A news: 1 April 2019
RELATED STORY
Blow to Juventus as midfielder target has 'agreement' to join Real Madrid, Neymar urges Napoli star to join PSG and more Serie A news: 29 March 2019
RELATED STORY
Cristiano Ronaldo wants €80m superstar at Juventus, Zidane wants to sign €50m Milan target and more Serie A news: 14 March 2019
RELATED STORY
Cristiano Ronaldo news: Juventus star equals incredible club Serie A record
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Serie A TIM 2018-19
Matches Points Table
Week 30
FT MIL UDI
1 - 1
 Milan vs Udinese
FT CAG JUV
0 - 2
 Cagliari vs Juventus
FT EMP NAP
2 - 1
 Empoli vs Napoli
FT ROM FIO
2 - 2
 Roma vs Fiorentina
FT GEN INT
0 - 4
 Genoa vs Internazionale
FT SPA LAZ
1 - 0
 SPAL vs Lazio
FT FRO PAR
3 - 2
 Frosinone vs Parma
FT TOR SAM
2 - 1
 Torino vs Sampdoria
Today SAS CHI 10:30 PM Sassuolo vs Chievo
Tomorrow ATA BOL 12:30 AM Atalanta vs Bologna
All Fixtures →
select leagues:
Featured
Premier League 2018-19
UEFA Champions League 2018-19
La Liga 2018-19
Serie A TIM 2018-19
European Qualifiers
FA Cup 2018-19
Europa League 2018-19
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us Advertise with Us