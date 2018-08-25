Serie A: Quick report in 50 words for each match of the game week 1

Abhishek Mandal FOLLOW CONTRIBUTOR Feature 83 // 25 Aug 2018, 05:29 IST

Cristiano Ronaldo in action against their away encounter with Chievo Verona in Serie A

While Cristiano Ronaldo started with a blank and Lionel Messi grabbed a brace, their teams have won in Serie A and La Liga respectively. Manchester United was stunned in the Premier League, where other heavyweights started with a win.

This article brings you the summary of the actions over the past week in Serie A. Due to the unfortunate Morandi bridge collapse, two of the fixtures has been postponed while the remaining 8 fixtures went ahead as scheduled. However, each match is preceded by a minute's silence. Let us see how the teams have fared in the League.

1. Chievo Verona 2 - 3 Juventus

The blockbuster fixture of the weekend was the debut of Cristiano Ronaldo in a Bianconeri jersey. Though Ronaldo misfired, he was brilliant on the field as Juventus escape through a scrappy win. Bernardeschi saved the day for the defending champions as he scored the winner in stoppage time.

2. Lazio 1 - 2 Napoli

Ciro Immobile with a fine individual effort tried to make Carlo Ancelotti's party sour on his return to Italy. However, Arkadiusz Milik's close-range effort and Lorenzo Insigne's curler assured the win for Napoli outfit. Ancelotti who is also known as Carletto is returning to Serie A after 9 years.

3. Torino 0 - 1 AS Roma

When it seemed as Roma would have to settle with a draw in Torino, a moment of inspiration came from the debutant Justin Kluivert and Edin Dzeko. A mazy run by Kluivert followed by a sweetly timed volley from Dzeko helped Roma to snatch 3 points in the 89th minute.

4. Parma 2 - 2 Udinese

William Troost-Ekong from Nigeria made his debut in the league for Udinese. This was the only match that ended in a draw. At the half-hour mark, Parma was leading the game 2-0. However, Rodrigo De Paul converted a penalty while Seko Fofana scored to save the day for Udinese.

5. Empoli 2 - 0 Cagliari

It was an easy win for Empoli who overcame Cagliari at Stadio Carlo Castellani. Rade Krunic opened the scoring in the 14th minute while Francesco Caputo rounded off the proceedings in the early stages of the second half. They are currently enjoying the second position in the League table.

6. Sassuolo 1 - 0 Inter Milan

The shock of the weekend was the surprise defeat handed to Inter in their away fixture by Sassuolo. Spalletti started with debutants Vrij, Politano, Martinez and Asamoah. A penalty conceded by Miranda was enough for Sassuolo to upset the promising rivals of Juventus this season as Brozovic failed to deliver.

7. Bologna 0 - 1 SPAL

Avoiding relegation last season, SPAL needed some lucky break. They dominated possession and their tryst with destiny came when Jasmin Kurtic found the back of the net in the 71st minute. Bologna has much to worry about as Adam Nagy was red carded at the closing moments of the encounter.

8. Atalanta 4 - 0 Frosinone

In a one-sided affair, Atalanta thrashed Frosinone, who are promoted to Serie A only for the second time in their history. Alejandro Gómez scored a brace and assisted another two to become the performer of the weekend. Hateboer Hans and Mario Pasalic grabbed one each to complete the drubbing.

9*. Sampdoria 0 - 0 Fiorentina

In the wake of Morandi bridge collapse in Genoa, the fixture has been postponed. It has been rescheduled for Wednesday, 19th of September 2018.

10*. AC Milan 0 - 0 Genoa

Genoa is the other team from the north-western part of the city of Genoa where the tragedy occurred. The fixture has been postponed to be held on the 31st of October 2018. Gonzalo Higuain will have to wait for his debut with AC Milan.