The Serie A title race in the 2020-21 campaign turned out to be a one-sided affair this time around. It was Inter Milan's turn to lift the Scudetto, who ended Juventus' nine-year-long stranglehold on the title.

League titles changed hands in each of Europe's top five leagues. Inter's triumph was a long way in the making and Antonio Conte used the dreaded 3-5-2 formation to go all the way in the league.

Cristiano Ronaldo ended the season with his first capocannoniere, Atalanta were the top-scoring side in the division for the third season running and Inter had the meanest defense in the Italian top-flight.

As another thrilling Serie A season comes to an end, it is time for us to take a look at which players make it into the team of the season. Champions Inter have three players in the team, while city rivals AC Milan also have three of their players making the cut. Despite a modest season, Juventus have two representatives in the starting XI, while there are two surprise inclusions as well.

For this hypothetical XI, the choice of manager is of course Antonio Conte and we have considered his trademark 3-5-2 formation for the team.

So, without further ado, here's what we can take a look at.

Serie A team of the season (2020-21)

Goalkeeper - Gianluigi Donnarumma | AC Milan

Gianluigi Donnarumma is set to leave AC Milan for free after a great season

Our choice for the player between the sticks is AC Milan's Gianluigi Donnarumma. The 22-year-old kept a league-best 14 clean sheets this term, the same as Inter's Handanovic, but he faced more shots on goal and parried away 15 more shots than the veteran shot-stopper.

He has been Italy's first-choice goalkeeper in recent fixtures and, at the age of 22, is still some way off the peak of his career. Since making his Serie A debut the player has managed to hit double-digit figures on clean sheets and the return of 14 shutouts this campaign was his best figure ever.

Milan have reached an agreement with Mike Maignan, Lille's title-winning goalkeeper, so it seems Donnarumma, who is yet to sign a contract extension, will part ways with the club before the 2021-22 Serie A campaign kicks off.

Honorable Mentions: Samir Handanovic (Inter Milan), Andrea Consigli (Sassuolo), Juan Musso (Udinese), Wojciech Szczęsny (Juventus)

