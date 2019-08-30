Serie A transfer news: French side reported to have reached a €65m agreement with Inter Milan to sign Mauro Icardi

Mauro Icardi.

What’s the rumor?

Mauro Icardi has attracted a lot of interest from big clubs all across Europe but is not willing to leave Inter Milan after all the controversy that unfolded earlier this year. If reports coming out of France are to believed, AS Monaco have reached a €65m agreement with Inter Milan to sign Mauro Icardi, but the player is still refusing the move.

In case you didn’t know…

The 26-year-old has been at the San Siro since 2013 and has been a key player for the Italian side. But earlier this year, Icardi was stripped of the captain's armband after the controversy that surrounded negotiations over a new contract and has not played a single game since. Therefore Inter Milan are likely ready to offload their star man.

The heart of the matter

Falcao wants to move on from Monaco.

According to reports, SSC Napoli and AS Monaco are tussling it out for Mauro Icardi. Both the clubs have put forward €65m proposals of which Monaco's proposal has been accepted by the club. The French side Monaco are even offering a €10m per year salary, higher than the €8.5m from Napoli but the Argentine is not willing to leave the Nerazzurri.

Monaco are hunting for a striker as Radamel Falcao is pushing for move to Turkish side, Galatasaray. Meanwhile, Inter have secured the services of Romelu Lukaku from Manchester United and therefore the chances of Icardi getting some minutes looks bleak if he opts to stay.

A host of other big European teams were also linked to the Argentine but have pulled off after assessing his behavioral issues off the pitch and also due to his agent Wanda Nara.

What's next?

Mauro Icardi wants to stay put and rectify all that went wrong between him and the club, while her wife and agent, Wanda Nara wants him to move on as his chances of getting game time at Inter looks bleak.

It will be interesting to see where the Argentine plies his trade this season.

Inter have signed Romelu Lukaku this season.