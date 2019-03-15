Serie A transfer news: Juventus offer Dybala + €20m for Inter star, Real Madrid 'seriously interested' in €150m midfielder and more: March 15, 2019

Real Madrid Unveil New Manager Zinedine Zidane

Juventus offer Dybala plus cash for Icardi

Juventus are attempting to use Paulo Dybala plus cash in a bid to lure Mauro Icardi from Inter Milan, according to a report. Icardi, who is currently facing both on and off-field issues at Inter, has been a Juventus target for quite some time now.

Mario Mandzukic is 32 years old, and Juventus would need a striker to replace him soon. On the other hand, Dybala has been benched in recent weeks, following summer signing Cristiano Ronaldo's superb form in front of goal. Dybala's performance has dipped significantly this season. He has scored just 4 goals from 24 Serie A appearances, while he managed to find the back of the net 22 times last season.

Juventus and Inter both value their stars at €110 million. However, Inter might not be willing to negotiate if the Old Lady are hesitant to put a bigger offer on the table. Hence, the Turin giants are prepared to add €20 million cash into the deal.

Zidane back for Sergej Milinkovic-Savic

Sergej Milinkovic-Savic was a revelation at Serie A last season as the Serbian scored 12 goals while playing mostly as a central midfielder for Lazio. His impressive performances attracted the attention of many European giants, including Real Madrid.

Unfortunately, his form has dipped this season which has resulted in his suitors cooling off their interest, although AC Milan and Inter Milan are said to be still interested in him.

However, a recent report states that new Real Madrid boss Zinedine Zidane is ready to reignite his interest for the midfielder. The Los Blancos are now seriously interested in Milinkovic-Savic and could make both Milan clubs step away from their pursuit. But Lazio president Claudio Lotito is a tough negotiator and would not accept an offer of less than €150 million for his most-prized midfielder.

Spurs lose interest in Matias Vecino

Tottenham Hotspur have cooled their interest in Matias Vecino. The Uruguayan has been one of Inter's main stars this season and has featured prominently in both the Europa League and the Champions League. Spurs previously wanted the 27-year-old to fill the void created by Moussa Dembele's departure to the Chinese league.

However, Spurs are now willing to look for a younger player, who could provide a longer service at the club. Hence, the Premier League outfit are reluctant to meet Inter's €30 million demand for Vecino.

