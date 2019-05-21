Serie A Transfer News: Napoli agree deal in principle to sign Atalanta star Josip Ilicic

Atalanta BC v SS Lazio - TIM Cup Final

What's the story?

Napoli have reportedly agreed a deal with Atlanta to sign Josip Ilicic in the summer transfer window.

In case you didn't know...

Carlo Ancelotti is a huge fan of the Slovenian international and has prioritized the signing of the attacking midfielder this summer transfer window. He joined Atalanta in 2017 and his current contract lasts until summer 2020.

The heart of the matter

According to renowned Italian journalist Di Marzio, Napoli have agreed on a deal in principle with the 31-year-old Atalanta star. It is reported that the Slovenian will sign a 3-year contract that will see the midfielder earn €2.2million per season.

It is also reported that both the clubs are yet to agree on a transfer fee for Ilicic with the Naples side likely to make a bid around €12 million. At the same time, Ancelotti's side could also add Roberto Inglese in the possible deal.

Ilicic, whose contract runs out just next year, is very likely to be sold by Atalanta this season. They could rather choose to cash him in than to lose him for free next year.

The Slovenian international has been a key figure for Atalanta this year in the sides push for a historic Champions League position, scoring 12 goals and making 7 assists in 30 league matches for the Gli Orobici this season. Ilicic in total has made 35 appearances for the club in all competitions.

What's next?

Napoli will finish off their Serie A campaign on Saturday against Bologna.

Atalanta will host Sassuolo on Sunday in a very crucial tie to determine whether the former will qualify to the UEFA Champions League next season. They are aware that a victory will see them through to the Champions League.