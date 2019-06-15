Serie A Transfer News: Napoli looking to sign AS Roma defender Kostas Manolas

Varun Nair FOLLOW ANALYST Rumors 31 // 15 Jun 2019, 20:01 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Kostas Manolas is likely to be in AS Roma at the end of the transfer window with Napoli and AC Milan in pursuit of the 28-year old.

What's the news

Napoli are looking to sign AS Roma and Greece international centre-back Kostas Manolas in order to strengthen their backline.

In case you didn't know

Napoli centre-back Raul Albiol has been linked with a move back to Spain which has resulted in Napoli looking for a replacement for the 33-year old veteran Spanish World Cup winner.

Manolas has a relatively cheap €36 million release clause on his contract.

The heart of the matter

According to renowned Italian journalist Gianluca Di Marzio, Napoli are seriously interested in signing 28-year old Greece international from AS Roma. The report states that the team from Naples has reached an agreement in principle for the central defender.

The Partenopei though have not agreed on a transfer fee for the Giallorossi, with the side from Naples looking to sign the 28-year old for a fee lesser than his €36 million release clause

It is being reported that Napoli might tempt AS Roma by offering 21-year old midfielder Amadou Diawara or former Roma player Mario Rui. The Giallorossi though are not interested in either, with the Roman club looking preferring Dries Mertens.

AC Milan, who were considered to be in the pole position to sign the central defender, have reportedly asked to agent's of the Greece international to wait.

This ploy might cause the Rossoneri to lose the central defender if Napoli pays the full €36 million release clause.

The 28-year old Manolas who joined AS Roma in 2014 has over 200 appearances for the Giallorossi.

Advertisement

What's next

Napoli will have to fend off interest from a rejuvenated AC Milan to get their target but will have to look for other alternatives if Manolas decide to move to the San Siro.