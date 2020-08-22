Sevilla 3-2 Inter Milan: 5 Talking Points | Europa League Final 2019/20

In a first time clash, Inter Milan and Sevilla faced off in Cologne. Sevilla came into this game intending to win their sixth Europa League, as for Inter Milan, they were seeking a historic seventh European trophy.

Within 5 minutes, we would witness the fastest ever goal in a Europa League final when Romelu Lukaku converted a 5th-minute penalty. However, the Spanish team responded seven minutes later with a Luuk de Jong diving header. The Dutchman would get his second of the game and put Sevilla in front in the 33rd minute. This lead would only last two minutes as Diego Godin would head in from a set-piece to level the score at half time.

After the break, the game would be tightly contested and the deadlock was only broken by an unfortunate Lukaku defelection as he sent the ball into his own net from a Diego Carlos bicycle kick to give Sevilla the lead. This would be the final goal of the game, making Sevilla worthy Europa League Champions.

5 talking points from Sevilla’s 3-2 win over Inter Milan

#5 Luuk de Jong delivers

Seville v FC Internazionale - UEFA Europa League Final

Can you believe that Luuk de Jong has only scored three Europa League goals this season, but all three of them have come in the past two games. He’s what you call a big-game player. In the 8 UEL games he’s played this season, this was only his 4th start as Lopetegui often prefers the 23-year-old Youssef En-Nesyri over him. Just like against Man United in the semis, De Jong stepped up when his teammates needed him the most.

He scored the winner in the semi-final against Man Utd.



He's now scored the equaliser in the final against Inter Milan.



Luuk De Jong stepping up on the big occasions. pic.twitter.com/DxLYmsjedg — bet365 (@bet365) August 21, 2020

Often remembered for his barren time at Newcastle, the Dutchman has revitalised his reputation with two goals in an important European final. Both of his goals were powerful headers, one at the near post while the other was an excellently taken header from the far post.

Advertisement

#4 Super Sevilla

Seville v FC Internazionale - UEFA Europa League Final

Sevilla and the Europa League are a match made in heaven. The La Liga side has now won the Europa League on six separate occasions with their last one before this being a famous victory over Liverpool in 2016. Six UEL wins make them the record holders of the competition, with no one else nearing them.

Records are made to be broken but I’m not sure when this current Sevilla record will be defeated. The Spanish team have now won their last six European final appearances, a streak in Europe only ever matched by Liverpool and bettered by Real Madrid (9). On to the way to this trophy, Sevilla had to beat Wolves, Manchester United and Inter Milan in an epic journey to European success.

Also read: Sevilla 3-2 Inter Milan - 5 Hits and Flops