Sevilla 3-2 Inter Milan: Player Ratings as record champions win sixth UEL title | UEFA Europa League 2019/20

Sevilla won their fourth UEFA Europa League title in the last seven years, after beating Inter Milan by a scoreline of 3-2 in the final in Cologne on Friday.

A brace from Luuk de Jong and an own goal from Romelu Lukaku helped Julen Lopetegui's side to their sixth title in Europe's second club competition. Inter Milan took the lead early in the game, through Lukaku, after the Belgian converted a penalty that he himself won.

Sevilla, though, turned that around in the first half itself, going ahead 2-1 thanks to two perfect headers from Luuk de Jong. The first one was an excellent diving header to convert a Jesus Navas cross, while the second was a superb looping header to meet an Ever Banega free-kick at the back post.

6/11 - Since 2009-10, the Europa League has been won by a Spanish manager in six of the 11 finals (Unai Emery x3, Quique Sánchez Flores, Rafael Benítez, Julen Lopetegui). Clockwork. #UEL pic.twitter.com/l6X9Z3Rv3G — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) August 21, 2020

But Inter hit straight back through Diego Godin, who powered home a header off a Marcelo Brozovic free-kick.

Sevilla ultimately got their winner late in the second half, when Inter didn't clear a free-kick well enough. Diego Carlos' spectacular overhead kick was probably going wide, but it was deflected in by Lukaku, before Sevilla saw off the remaining minutes very professionally.

Here's how each player fared.

Sevilla Player Ratings

Luuk de Jong of Sevilla FC scores his team's second goal

Yassine Bounou - 7/10

He made a sensational one-on-one save to deny Lukaku the chance to give Inter the lead in the second half, and also was alive to smother a Moses shot late in the second half to protect the Sevilla lead.

Jesus Navas - 7/10

Navas caused Inter plenty of problems with his movement and speed down the right flank. He produced a perfect cross for De Jong to stoop and head home to give Sevilla the equaliser.

Jules Kounde - 8/10

Up against Martinez for most of the night, the young Frenchman was solid and composed and didn't really let the Argentine have a sight of goal. He also produced an important clearance off the line to deny Sanchez an equaliser for Inter.

Diego Carlos - 5/10

He might have produced the moment of inspiration that eventually won Sevilla the game, but there will justifiably be those who argue that he should never have been there in the first place. He conceded the early penalty for a clumsy challenge on Lukaku, and should've seen red later for a bad tackle on the same player. He leaves Cologne a winner though.

Sergio Reguilon - 7/10

He was once again very impressive down the left flank. Reguilon linked up well with Ocampos, and defended really well against the likes of D'Ambrosio and Moses.

Fernando - 6/10

He did a great job setting Sevilla off in attack from his role in the base of midfield. Fernando also was instrumental in helping Sevilla shackle the dynamism of Nicolo Barella.

Joan Jordan - 6/10

Jordan was hardly flashy, but he was a critical player in the Sevilla tactical set-up. They kept playing triangles on the right flank between Jordan, Suso and Navas to outnumber Inter, and they got a lot of joy and created a lot of chances from that particular set-up.

Banega played his last game for Sevilla

Ever Banega - 8/10

In his last game for Sevilla before he leaves for Saudi Arabia, Banega left them with another reminder of what they will be missing. His passing was crisp, penetrative, and he created chances at will. His delivery from set-pieces all night was absolutely top-notch as well.

Suso - 7/10

He linked up well with Jordan and Navas down the Sevilla right, but unlike in the semifinal, didn't quite provide the end-product in the final third.

Lucas Ocampos - 6/10

He made a couple of driving runs in the first half to worry Godin and D'Ambrosio, but to no avail. He was easily the least threatening of the Inter players.

Luuk de Jong - 9/10

After scoring the winner in the semifinal, De Jong was rewarded with a starting spot, and he made full use of it with a stunning brace. What was especially noticeable was the different types of headers for the two goals. The first was a powerful diving strike with his head, while the single was a looping one to the far post.

6 - Sevilla have won the UEFA Cup/Europa League six times, more than any other team in the history of the competition. Certainty. #UEL pic.twitter.com/8imqh0sYWW — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) August 21, 2020

Substitutes

Munir El Haddadi - 6/10

He replaced Ocampos midway through the second half, and was really critical as Sevilla kept the ball in the final few minutes. Munir was clever in drawing a few fouls off desperate Inter players.

Franco Vazquez - 5/10

He didn't really have too many opportunities to stretch his legs after coming on to replace Suso.

Nemanja Gudelj - 5/10

Came on to replace Diego Carlos for the final few minutes, and played at centre-back.

Youssef En-Nessyri - 5/10

He didn't really touch the ball too often after coming on to replace De Jong.