Sevilla vs Athletic Bilbao Prediction and Betting Tips | 4th January 2024

The 2023-24 edition of La Liga is back in action with another round of matches this week as Sevilla lock horns with Ernesto Valverde's Athletic Bilbao side in an important encounter at the Estadio Ramon Sanchez Pizjuan on Thursday.

Sevilla vs Athletic Bilbao Preview

Athletic Bilbao are currently in fifth place in the La Liga standings and have consistently punched above their weight so far this season. Los Leones edged Las Palmas to a crucial 1-0 victory in their previous game and will look to achieve a similar result this week.

Sevilla, on the other hand, are in 15th place in the league table at the moment and have not been at their best this season. The Andalusian outfit slumped to a narrow 1-0 defeat at the hands of Atletico Madrid last week and will need to work hard to bounce back in this match.

Sevilla vs Athletic Bilbao Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Sevilla have a good recent record against Athletic Bilbao and have won 27 out of the last 54 matches played between the two teams, as opposed to Athletic Bilbao's 19 victories.

After consecutive defeats in 2021, Sevilla are unbeaten in their last four matches against Athletic Bilbao in La Liga - their longest such run in the competition since 2010.

After five consecutive matches without finding the back of the net in away games against Sevilla in La Liga, Athletic Bilbao have scored at least one goal in three of their last four such games in the competition.

Athletic Bilbao are unbeaten in their last five matches away from home against teams from Andalusia in La Liga - their longest such run in the competition since 1989.

Sevilla vs Athletic Bilbao Prediction

Athletic Bilbao have an impressive squad at their disposal and have exceeded expectations so far this season. The likes of Inaki Williams and Oihan Sancet have been excellent this season and will look to make their mark this week.

Sevilla have flattered to deceive this season and are in desperate need of a shot in the arm. Athletic Bilbao are in better form at the moment and should be able to win this game.

Prediction: Sevilla 1-2 Athletic Bilbao

Sevilla vs Athletic Bilbao Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Athletic Bilbao to win

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals - Yes

Tip 3: Sevilla to score first - Yes

Tip 4: Inaki Williams to score - Yes