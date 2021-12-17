Sevilla vs Atletico Madrid prediction, preview, team news and more | La Liga 2021-22

Atletico Madrid are back in action with another important La Liga fixture this weekend as they lock horns with Sevilla on Saturday. Both teams have excellent players in their ranks and will want to win this game.

Sevilla are in second place in the La Liga standings and have been exceptional this season. The Andalusian giants edged Athletic Bilbao to an important 1-0 victory last week and will want a similar result in this fixture.

Atletico Madrid, on the other hand, are in fourth place in the league table at the moment and are yet to hit their stride this season. Los Colchoneros suffered a 2-0 defeat against Real Madrid in their previous game and will want to bounce back this weekend.

Sevilla vs Atletico Madrid Head-to-Head

Atletico Madrid and Sevilla are on an even footing as far as the head-to-head record is concerned and have won 18 games apiece out of a total of 55 matches played between the two sides.

The previous meeting between the two teams took place in April this year and ended in a 1-0 victory for Sevilla. Atletico Madrid were wasteful on the day and will need to step up to the plate this weekend.

Sevilla form guide in La Liga: W-W-L-D-W

Atletico Madrid form guide in La Liga: L-L-W-W-D

Sevilla vs Atletico Madrid Team News

Sevilla have an impressive squad

Sevilla

Alejandro Gomez has recovered from his knock and will be included in the squad this weekend. Suso, Jesus Navas, and Youssef En-Nesyri are still injured, however, and will be sidelined on Saturday.

Injured: Jesus Navas, Youssef En-Nesyri, Suso, Erik Lamela

Doubtful: Marcos Acuna

Suspended: Fernando

Atletico Madrid need to be at their best

Atletico Madrid

Joao Felix has made progress with his recovery and could feature in the squad this weekend. Antoine Griezmann and Jose Gimenez remain injured, however, and have been ruled out of this fixture.

Injured: Antoine Griezmann, Sime Vrsaljko, Jose Gimenez

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Sevilla vs Atletico Madrid Predicted XI

Sevilla Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Yassine Bounou; Ludwig Augustinsson, Diego Carlos, Jules Kounde, Gonzalo Montiel; Thomas Delaney, Joan Jordan; Lucas Ocampos, Ivan Rakitic, Alejandro Gomez; Rafa Mir

Sevilla FC @SevillaFC_ENG Great to see you back in training, Acuña! 🥚 Great to see you back in training, Acuña! 🥚 https://t.co/qOlEU9f9jh

Atletico Madrid Predicted XI (3-5-2): Jan Oblak; Mario Hermoso, Felipe, Geoffrey Kondogbia; Marcos Llorente, Yannick Carrasco, Koke, Rodrigo De Paul, Thomas Lemar; Matheus Cunha, Luis Suarez

Sevilla vs Atletico Madrid Prediction

Sevilla have grown in stature under Julen Lopetegui this year and could potentially mount a title challenge this season. The Andalusian giants have built an excellent squad and will be intent on stepping up to the plate this weekend.

Atletico Madrid have flattered to deceive and are in the middle of a discernible slump at the moment. Both teams are evenly matched on paper and could play out a draw on Saturday.

Also Read Article Continues below

Prediction: Sevilla 1-1 Atletico Madrid

Edited by Aditya Hosangadi