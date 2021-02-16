Sevilla vs Borussia Dortmund prediction, preview, team news and more | UEFA Champions League 2020-21

The UEFA Champions League is back in action with a set of round-of-16 fixtures this week as Sevilla take on Borussia Dortmund at the Ramon Sanchez Pizjuan Stadium on Wednesday. The two teams have experienced eventful European campaigns so far and will want to win this game.

Sevilla have enjoyed an excellent La Liga campaign so far and find themselves in the top four in the league table after a series of impeccable results. The Andalusians edged SD Huesca to a 1-0 victory over the weekend and will be confident ahead of this game.

Borussia Dortmund have blown hot and cold in the Bundesliga this season and will need to hit a purple patch to extend their run in the UEFA Champions League. The German outfit was held to a draw by Hoffenheim in its previous match and cannot afford to slip up in this fixture.

Sevilla vs Borussia Dortmund Head-to-Head

Sevilla have a good record against Borussia Dortmund and have won one out of two official fixtures played between the two teams. Borussia Dortmund have never defeated Sevilla and will have to step up to the plate this week.

The two teams met in the UEFA Europa League in a two-legged affair over a decade ago. Sevilla got the better of Jurgen Klopp's Borussia Dortmund in 2010 and will want to achieve a similar result this month.

Sevilla form guide: W-W-W-W-W

Borussia Dortmund form guide: D-L-W-W-L

Advertisement

Also Read: 10 greatest managers in English football history

Sevilla vs Borussia Dortmund Team News

Sevilla have a few injury concerns

Sevilla

Jesus Navas, Marcos Acuna, Lucas Ocampos, and Oscar Rodriguez are recovering from their injuries and might not be risked for this game. Sevilla have an excellent squad and will have to name their best side this week.

Injured: None

Doubtful: Jesus Navas, Marcos Acuna, Lucas Ocampos, Oscar Rodriguez

Suspended: None

Meunier is unavailable at the moment

Borussia Dortmund

Thomas Meunier, Dan-Axel Zagadou, and Roman Burki are injured and have been ruled out of this fixture. Lukasz Piszczek is also carrying a knock and remains a doubt for this game.

Advertisement

Injured: Thomas Meunier, Dan-Axel Zagadou, Lukasz Piszczek

Doubtful: Lukasz Piszczek

Suspended: None

Sevilla vs Borussia Dortmund Predicted XI

Sevilla Predicted XI (4-3-3): Yassine Bounou; Karim Rekik, Jules Kounde, Diego Carlos, Aleix Vidal; Ivan Rakitic, Fernando, Joan Jordan; Alejandro Gomez, Suso, Youssef En-Nesyri

Champions League Mode 🔛⚽️ pic.twitter.com/vak3xuRt7x — Borussia Dortmund (@BlackYellow) February 15, 2021

Borussia Dortmund Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Marwin Hitz; Raphael Guerreiro, Mats Hummels, Manuel Akanji, Mateu Morey; Thomas Delaney, Axel Witsel; Thorgan Hazard, Marco Reus, Jadon Sancho; Erling Haaland

Sevilla vs Borussia Dortmund Prediction

Borussia Dortmund have a host of excellent young players at their disposal but are yet to justify their potential this season. The German giants have suffered from several defensive lapses in the past few months and have plenty of work to do ahead of this game.

Sevilla are in exceptional form at the moment and have pulled off several upsets this season. The Andalusians have a robust defence and hold a slight edge going into this game.

Prediction: Sevilla 2-1 Borussia Dortmund

Also Read: Twitter erupts as Barcelona fall to disappointing 2-0 Copa del Rey defeat against Sevilla