Sevilla vs Chelsea prediction, preview, team news and more | UEFA Champions League 2020-21

Both Sevilla and Chelsea have secured qualification to the UEFA Champions League Round of 16 as they clash in Andalusia on Wednesday. The two sides that played out a goalless draw at Stamford Bridge last month will be vying for all three points to go top of Group E.

Chelsea secured qualification to the knockout stages against Rennes but not before they were made to work till the very end of the game. Olivier Giroud nodded home from inside the area in the 91st minute of the game to win a place for the Blues in the last 16.

Chelsea made it three wins in a row in the Champions League with the victory over Rennes while Sevilla beat Krasnodar 2-1 away from home to do the same. Sevilla will be looking to go through the group stages undefeated for the first time ever.

Frank Lampard's Blues had been turning it up in the Premier League and had been on a six game winning streak before being brought down to earth by Jose Mourinho's Tottenham who held them to a goalless draw. Sevilla, meanwhile, have not tasted defeat in their last seven meetings with English sides.

Sevilla vs Chelsea Head-to-Head

Chelsea and Sevilla have clashed just once in the past and that was in the reverse fixture which ended as a goalless draw.

Sevilla form guide: W-W-W-W-W

Chelsea form guide: W-W-W-W-D

Sevilla vs Chelsea Team News

Advertisement

Bono tested positive for the coronavirus and is unavailable. Tomas Vaclik has returned to the side. Sergio Escudero remains sidelined after picking up an injury while Suso is likely to miss out after suffering a knock.

Injuries: Sergio Escudero, Bono

Doubtful: Suso

Suspensions: None

Chelsea have all their players available for selection following the return of Christian Pulisic.

Injuries: None

Doubtful: None

Suspensions: None

Sevilla vs Chelsea Predicted Lineups

Sevilla Predicted XI (4-3-3): Tomas Vaclik; Karim Rekik, Diego Carlos, Jules Kounde, Jesus Navas; Joan Jordan, Fernando Reges, Ivan Rakitic; Lucas Ocampos, Luuk de Jong, Munir

Edouard Mendy for Chelsea this season:



▪️ 8 clean sheets in 11 games

▪️ Only 3 goals conceded

▪️ Leads PL in clean sheets (5)



🧤 pic.twitter.com/BgtH3uyiC4 — B/R Football (@brfootball) November 29, 2020

Chelsea predicted XI (4-3-3): Edouard Mendy; Reece James, Kurt Zouma, Thiago Silva, Ben Chilwell; Mateo Kovacic, N’Golo Kante, Mason Mount; Hakim Ziyech, Olivier Giroud, Timo Werner

Sevilla vs Chelsea Prediction

Sevilla and Chelsea are well-matched on all fronts and this could be a tightly contested affair which could end up being very similar to the game they played last month. It's difficult to pick a winner but it should be exciting as both teams have the same reason to go for the win.

Match prediction: Sevilla 2-1 Chelsea