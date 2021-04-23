Sevilla vs Granada prediction, preview, team news and more | La Liga 2020-21

The 2020-21 edition of La Liga is back in action with another round of fixtures this weekend as Sevilla take on Granada at the Ramon Sanchez Pizjuan Stadium on Sunday. Sevilla have been excellent this season and hold all the cards going into this game.

Granada are in eighth place in the La Liga standings at the moment and have been impressive this season. The away side thrashed Eibar by a 4-1 margin earlier this week and will be confident ahead of this match.

Sevilla, on the other hand, find themselves in the title race after an excellent run of results and are only six points behind league-leaders Atletico Madrid. The Andalusians edged Levante to a 1-0 victory in their previous game and will need to win this fixture.

Sevilla vs Granada Head-to-Head

Sevilla have a good record against Granada and have won 10 games out of a total of 17 matches played between the two teams. Granada have managed only five victories against Sevilla and will need to be at their best this weekend.

The previous meeting between the two teams took place in October last year and ended in a shock 1-0 victory for Granada. Sevilla were well below their best on the day and will need to do a better job on Sunday.

Sevilla form guide in La Liga: W-W-W-W-D

Granada form guide in La Liga: W-W-L-L-W

Sevilla vs Granada Team News

Sevilla have a strong side

Sevilla

Sergi Gomez is currently recuperating from an injury and remains a doubt ahead of this match. Youssef En-Nesyri has been excellent this season and is likely to lead the line for Sevilla this week.

Injured: None

Doubtful: Sergi Gomez

Suspended: None

Granada have a depleted squad

Granada

Neyder Lozano, Domingos Duarte, and Luis Milla are injured at the moment and have been ruled out of this fixture. Alberto Soro is also carrying a knock and might not feature in this game.

Injured: Neyder Lozano, Domingos Duarte, Luis Milla

Doubtful: Alberto Soro

Suspended: None

Sevilla vs Granada Predicted XI

Sevilla Predicted XI (4-3-3): Yassine Bounou; Marcos Acuna, Diego Carlos, Jules Kounde, Jesus Navas; Fernando, Joan Jordan, Ivan Rakitic; Suso, Lucas Ocampos, Youssef En-Nesyri

Granada Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Rui Silva; Victor Diaz, Domingos Duarte, German Sanchez, Jesus Vallejo; Yangel Herrera, Maxime Gonalons; Jorge Molina, Antonio Puertas, Kenedy; Roberto Soldado

Sevilla vs Granada Prediction

Sevilla have been a formidable force under Julen Lopetegui this season and have a point to prove this month. The Andalusians have an excellent midfield and will want to dominate this game.

Granada have punched above their weight this season and can potentially trouble their opponents in this match. Sevilla are the better team at the moment, however, and should be able to win this match.

Prediction: Sevilla 2-1 Granada

