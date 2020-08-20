Sevilla vs Inter Milan prediction, preview, team news and more | UEFA Europa League 2019-20

Inter Milan are looking to acquire some European silverware again after 10 years as they take on Sevilla in the UEFA Europa League final. Inter Milan dismantled Shakhtar Donetsk 5-0 to ease their way into the final while Sevilla managed to get the better of Manchester United in a tightly contested semi-final matchup.
Sevilla are the most successful UEFA Europa League side having won the title on 5 occasions. They are also on a good run this time around seeing off Roma, Wolverhampton Wanderers and Manchester United on their way to the final.
The Europa League final will be the first time Sevilla and Inter Milan go up against each other in European competition.
Speaking ahead of the game, Inter boss Antonio Conte said,
“We have to play with the desire to win and bring the trophy back to Italy and to bring a trophy back to Inter. Sevilla will have the same idea, so we have to show that we’re the better team. For me, it’s always important to be able to say to the lads, at the end of the game, that we don’t have any regrets. If we’re the better side, we’ll lift the trophy. If not, we’ll have given our all, and we’ll applaud our opponents.”
Sevilla manager Julen Lopetegui was all praise for his team's opponents as well He said,
“Inter will force us to play an extraordinary game. They are a team of a magnificent level, a team made to play in the Champions League who finished one point behind Juve in Serie A and has magnificent players and an experienced coach.”
Sevilla vs Inter Milan Head-to-Head
Sevilla form guide: D-W-W-W-W
Inter Milan form guide: W-W-W-W-W
Sevilla vs Inter Milan Team news
Lucas Ocampos is a doubt for Sevilla after coming off in the semi-final against Manchester United. This will be Ever Banega's last game for the Andalusians. Nemanja Gudelj was on the bench against United after being given the all-clear having tested positive for the Coronavirus previously.
Injuries: None
Doubtful: Lucas Ocampos
Suspensions: None
As for Inter Milan, Alexis Sanchez is likely to be sidelined for the final after picking up a thigh injury. Achraf Hakimi cannot play until next season and Matias Vecino will miss out as he is recovering from a knee surgery.
Injuries: Matias Vecino
Doubtful: Alexis Sanchez
Suspensions: None
Sevilla vs Inter Milan Predicted Lineups
Sevilla predicted XI (4-3-3): Yassine Bounou, Jesus Navas, Diego Carlos, Jules Kounde, Sergio Reguilon, Fernando, Joan Jordan, Ever Banega, Suso, Ocampos and Youssef En-Nesyri
Inter Milan predicted XI (3-5-2): Samir Handanovic, Diego Godin, Stefan De Vrij, Alessandro Bastoni, Danilo D'Ambrosio, Nicolo Barella, Marcelo Brozovic, Roberto Gagliardini, Ashley Young, Lautaro Martinez and Romelu Lukaku
Sevilla vs Inter Milan Prediction
Though the Europa League is bread and butter for Sevilla, they might find Inter Milan a little too tough to get past. The Nerazzurri have been in great form and looks set to taste European success after 10 years.
Prediction: Sevilla 1-3 Inter MilanPublished 20 Aug 2020, 14:46 IST