Sevilla vs Juventus Prediction and Betting Tips | 18th May 2023

The UEFA Europa League returns to the fold with another round of matches this week as Sevilla lock horns with Massimiliano Allegri's Juventus side in an important semi-final clash at the Estadio Ramon Sanchez Pizjuan on Thursday.

Sevilla vs Juventus Preview

Juventus are currently in second place in the Serie A standings and have been impressive so far this season. The Bianconeri eased past Cremonense by a 2-0 margin in their previous game and will look to achieve a similar result this week.

Sevilla, on the other hand, are in 10th place in the La Liga table at the moment and have improved after a poor start to their season. The Andalusian outfit defeated Real Valladolid by a comprehensive 3-0 margin over the weekend and will be confident ahead of this fixture.

Sevilla vs Juventus Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Juventus have an impressive record against Sevilla and have won two out of the five European games played between the two teams, as opposed to Sevilla's one victory.

Sevilla could become only the second team to eliminate Juventus from the semi-finals of a European competition since the turn of the century, with Benfica achieving the feat in 2014.

Juventus have won only two of their last 17 games away from home against Spanish opponents in the knock-out stages of European competitions and have kept clean sheets in only one of these games.

Sevilla are unbeaten in their nine knock-out games in the UEFA Europa League when they have played the second leg at home.

Juventus could qualify for their first European final in six years - they last achieved the feat under Massimiliano Allegri in the 2016-17 UEFA Champions League.

Sevilla have reached four finals in the UEFA Europa League over the past decade - more than any other team has managed during this period.

Sevilla vs Juventus Prediction

Juventus have experienced a strong resurgence under Massimiliano Allegri this season and will be intent on winning a trophy in the coming weeks. The Bianconeri have a robust squad at their disposal and have a point to prove on Thursday.

Sevilla have excellent players in their ranks and have managed to hit their stride under Jose Luis Mendilibar. The Andalusians have been prolific this month and hold a slight upper hand going into this game.

Prediction: Sevilla 2-1 Juventus

Sevilla vs Juventus Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Sevilla

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals - Yes

Tip 3: Juventus to score first - Yes

Tip 4: Youssef En-Nesyri to score - Yes

