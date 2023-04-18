Sevilla vs Manchester United Prediction and Betting Tips | 20th April 2023

The UEFA Europa League is back in action with another round of matches this week as Sevilla lock horns with Erik ten Hag's Manchester United side in an important encounter at the Estadio Ramon Sanchez Pizjuan on Thursday.

Sevilla vs Manchester United Preview

Manchester United are currently in third place in the Premier League standings and have been fairly impressive so far this season. The Red Devils eased past Nottingham Forest by a 2-0 margin in their previous game and will look to achieve a similar result this week.

Sevilla, on the other hand, are in 13th place in the La Liga table at the moment and have not been at their best this season. The Andalusian outfit defeated Valencia by a 2-0 margin over the weekend and will be confident ahead of this fixture.

Sevilla vs Manchester United Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Sevilla have an excellent record against Manchester United in European competitions and have won two of the four matches played between the two teams, with the other two games ending in draws.

Manchester United have played four games against Sevilla in European competitions without a single victory - only Atletico Madrid have been as successful as Sevilla against the Red Devils in this regard.

Jose Luis Mendilibar is managing his first home game for Sevilla in the UEFA Europa League - five of the club's last six managers have secured victory in these matches.

Manchester United have lost only one of their last 12 matches away from home in the UEFA Europa League, with their only such defeat coming at the hands of AS Roma in 2021.

Manchester United's Anthony Martial scored only one goal in seven appearances during his loan spell at Sevilla last season.

Sevilla vs Manchester United Prediction

Manchester United are riddled with injuries at the moment and will need to bring the best out of their resources this week. With Marcus Rashford injured and Bruno Fernandes suspended, the likes of Antony and Jadon Sancho will need to step up in this fixture.

Sevilla have been inconsistent this season but have shown signs of improvement over the past month. Manchester United are the better team at the moment, however, and hold a slight upper hand going into this game.

Prediction: Sevilla 1-2 Manchester United

Sevilla vs Manchester United Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Manchester United

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals - Yes

Tip 3: Sevilla to score first - Yes

Tip 4: Antony to score - Yes

Poll : 0 votes