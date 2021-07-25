Sevilla vs Paris St. Germain prediction, preview, team news and more | Club friendlies 2021

Tuesday sees a big pre-season friendly game between La Liga side Sevilla and French giants Paris St. Germain at the Vila Real de Santo Antonio complex.

Sevilla are coming off the back of two friendly wins, as are Paris St. Germain, although their friendly against Genoa this weekend was canceled.

Can Sevilla pick up a strong win to lead into the 2021-22 campaign or will Paris St. Germain have too much strength for them?

Sevilla vs Paris St. Germain Head-to-Head

Sevilla enjoyed an impressive 2020-21 campaign, finishing fourth in La Liga behind the competition’s traditional big three – Atletico Madrid, Real Madrid and Barcelona.

Julen Lopetegui’s side will once again head into the UEFA Champions League, where they’ll be hoping to go further than last season’s round-of-16 finish.

In their preparations for the 2021-22 campaign, Sevilla have won two friendly games, hammering EFL Championship side Coventry 4-0 before defeating Las Palmas 1-0.

Meanwhile, PSG have welcomed a number of new signings to Paris in order to bolster their hopes of regaining their Ligue 1 title and making another Champions League challenge in 2021-22.

They’ve won three of their four pre-season matches thus far, with the only black mark being a 2-2 draw with Chambly.

Sevilla and PSG have faced off before, in the 2010-11 edition of the UEFA Champions League. Those two group stage games saw PSG pick up two wins over the Spanish side.

Sevilla form guide: W-L-W-W-W

Paris St. Germain form guide: W-W-D-W-W

Sevilla vs Paris St. Germain Team News

Sevilla

Theoretically at least, Sevilla are likely to pick a strong side here. They have no injuries to speak of and have picked some of their best players in their previous friendly games this summer.

Injured: None

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Paris St. Germain

With PSG’s friendly against Genoa canceled, it’s likely that Mauricio Pochettino will use the game to continue to blood some of his younger talent. Therefore, PSG’s top international players will be given another rest and are unlikely to be involved.

Injured: None

Doubtful: Gianluigi Donnarumma, Achraf Hakimi, Presnel Kimpembe, Sergio Ramos, Marquinhos, Timothee Pembele, Marco Verratti, Leandro Paredes, Danilo Pereira, Georginio Wijnaldum, Kylian Mbappe, Neymar, Angel Di Maria, Pablo Sarabia

Suspended: None

Sevilla vs Paris St. Germain Predicted XI

Sevilla predicted XI (4-3-3): Yassine Bounou, Jesus Navas, Karim Rekik, Sergi Gomes, Joris Gnagnon, Fernando Reges, Oliver Torres, Ivan Rakitic, Suso, Youssef En-Nesyri, Oscar Rodriguez

Paris St. Germain predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Keylor Navas, Nathan Bitumazala, Thilo Kehrer, Teddy Alloh, Abdou Diallo, Eric Ebimbe, Idrissa Gueye, Julian Draxler, Xavi Simons, Bandiougou Fadiga, Arnaud Kalimuendo

Sevilla vs Paris St. Germain Prediction

Assuming this game goes ahead, it could be a tight one to call, as PSG are unlikely to call upon their major stars. With the 2021-22 campaign edging closer, both teams will want to impress and get a confidence boost from the match, so a draw is the most likely result.

Prediction: Sevilla 2-2 Paris St. Germain

Check our Tokyo Olympics Coverage here!

Edited by Peter P