Sevilla vs PSV Eindhoven Prediction and Betting Tips | 16th February 2023

The UEFA Europa League is back in action with another set of matches this week as PSV Eindhoven lock horns with Jorge Sampaoli's Sevilla side in a crucial encounter at the Estadio Ramon Sanchez Pizjuan on Thursday.

Sevilla vs PSV Eindhoven Preview

Sevilla are currently in 12th place in the La Liga standings and have endured an abysmal league campaign by their standards so far. The Andalusian giants defeated Mallorca by a commendable 2-0 margin in their previous game and will need to achieve a similar result this week.

PSV Eindhoven, on the other hand, are in fourth place in the Eredivisie table at the moment and have not been at their best this season. The Dutch outfit thrashed Groningen by a 6-0 margin over the weekend and will be confident ahead of this fixture.

PSV @PSV



Have a wonderful 42nd birthday amigo! Today we sing Jalalalala Gomes GomesHave a wonderful 42nd birthday amigo! @hdgomes Today we sing Jalalalala Gomes Gomes 🎶Have a wonderful 42nd birthday amigo! @hdgomes 🥳 https://t.co/N779sQ69RJ

Sevilla vs PSV Eindhoven Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

This is the first meeting between Sevilla and PSV Eindhoven in an official game on the European front. Sevilla have never played against a Dutch opponent in the UEFA Europa League.

PSV Eindhoven will face a Spanish opponent in the UEFA Europa League for the third consecutive campaign - they defeated Granada in 2020 but suffered defeat against Real Sociedad last season.

Sevilla have progressed from 22 of their last 24 knock-out matches in the UEFA Europa League but were eliminated by West Ham United in their previous such game last season.

PSV Eindhoven have lost each of their last three matches away from home in the UEFA Europa League and have conceded a total of 11 goals in these games.

Sevilla have lost only one of their last 24 matches at home in the UEFA Europa League, with their previous such defeat coming at the hands of Athletic Bilbao in 2016.

Sevilla vs PSV Eindhoven Prediction

Sevilla have shown signs of improvement in recent weeks and will need to play out of their skins to win a trophy this season. The likes of Youssef En-Nesyri and Suso can be effective on their day and will need to step up in this fixture.

PSV Eindhoven have been inconsistent in recent weeks and will need to be at their best against European opposition. Sevilla are the better team on paper and hold the upper hand going into this game.

Prediction: Sevilla 2-1 PSV Eindhoven

Sevilla vs PSV Eindhoven Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Sevilla

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals - Yes

Tip 3: PSV Eindhoven to score first - Yes

Tip 4: Youssef En-Nesyri to score - Yes

Poll : 0 votes