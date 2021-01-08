Sevilla vs Real Sociedad prediction, preview, team news and more | La Liga 2020-21

Sevilla are set to play host to Real Sociedad at the Ramon Sanchez Pizjuan Stadium on Saturday as the La Liga action continues.

Sevilla come into this game following a 1-1 draw against Manuel Pellegrini's Real Betis last Saturday in their most recent La Liga fixture.

Former AC Milan forward Suso put Sevilla ahead in the second-half, but a penalty from midfielder Sergio Canales for Real Betis ensured that the spoils were shared.

Real Sociedad, on the other hand, drew 1-1 against Osasuna last Sunday in La Liga.

Former West Ham United striker Jonathan Calleri put Osasuna ahead in the first-half, but Real Sociedad managed to equalize through forward Ander Barrenetxea.

Sevilla vs Real Sociedad Head-to-Head

In 21 previous encounters between the two sides, Sevilla hold a slight advantage. They have won nine games, lost seven and drawn five.

The two clubs last faced each other in a La Liga match in July 2020, with the game ending in a 0-0 draw.

Advertisement

Despite featuring the likes of Spain international Mikel Oyarzabal (Real Sociedad), and Argentine attacker Lucas Ocampos (Sevilla), both sides were unable to find the net.

Sevilla form guide in La Liga: D-W-W-D-W

Real Sociedad form guide in La Liga: D-W-L-L-L

Sevilla vs Real Sociedad Team News

Sevilla

Sevilla manager Julen Lopetegui will be unable to call upon the services of left-back Sergio Escudero and attacker Carlos Fernandez, who are both nursing injuries.

There are doubts over the availability of goalkeeper Tomas Vaclik. Veteran right-back Jesus Navas and winger Lucas Ocampos could feature from the bench.

Injured: Carlos Fernandez, Sergio Escudero

Doubtful: Tomas Vaclik

Suspended: None

Real Sociedad

Meanwhile, Real Sociedad have had some issues with injuries in recent weeks. Midfielder Luca Sangalli is out with an injury, while there are doubts over the availability of former Arsenal defender Nacho Monreal and veteran midfielder David Silva.

Captain Asier Illarramendi, goalkeeper Miguel Angel Moya, right-back Joseba Zaldua, defender Aritz Elustondo and Belgian winger Adnan Januzaj are also unlikely to feature.

Injured: Luca Sangalli

Doubtful: Nacho Monreal, David Silva, Miguel Angel Moya, Asier Illarramendi, Joseba Zaldua, Aritz Elustondo, Adnan Januzaj

Suspended: None

Sevilla vs Real Sociedad Predicted XI

Sevilla Predicted XI (4-3-3): Bono, Aleix Vidal, Jules Kounde, Diego Carlos, Marcos Acuna, Joan Jordan, Nemanja Gudelj, Ivan Rakitic, Suso, Youssef En-Nesyri, Lucas Ocampos

Real Sociedad Predicted XI (4-3-3): Alex Remiro, Igor Zubeldia, Robin Le Normand, Modibo Sagnan, Aihen Munoz, Portu, Ander Guevara, Mikel Merino, Ander Barrenetxea, Willian Jose, Mikel Oyarzabal

Advertisement

Sevilla vs Real Sociedad Prediction

Sevilla sit sixth in the league table, three points behind fourth-placed Real Sociedad with three games in hand. Julen Lopetegui's side continue to impress, with attackers Youssef En-Nesyri and Lucas Ocampos providing the threat up front.

Real Sociedad, on the other hand, were sitting pretty at the top of the league table a few weeks ago, but injuries and some poor results have seen them drop down.

Imanol Alguacil's side will be keen to have former Manchester City midfielder David Silva back as soon as possible. Forward Mikel Oyarzabal continues to impress for the club, and will need to step up to make a difference this weekend.

🎂 BDAY BOY @21LVA!



🎂 Zorionak David! Happy birthday! Many happy returns! 🎉



💬 Leave a comment with your birthday wishes for The Magician!#AurreraReala pic.twitter.com/791EGk2i6y — Real Sociedad (@RealSociedadEN) January 8, 2021

Real Sociedad are not in the best of form, while Sevilla quietly continue to rise up the table. A win for Julen Lopetegui's side looks likely.

Prediction: Sevilla 1-0 Real Sociedad

Also Read: RB Leipzig vs Borussia Dortmund prediction, preview, team news and more | Bundesliga 2020-21